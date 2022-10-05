The Kingston Trio is your favorite band's favorite band

Taking over the reins of the Kingston Trio, the legacy is not lost on Mike Marvin.
“There’s a tremendous amount of responsibility that comes on all fronts,” Marvin said. “It’s important that [the band] understands they’re not just walking out on stage, they’re representing the biggest folk music group in American history.”
The Trio launched in the late 1950s and changed pop music forever. Their heavenly harmonies and rosy disposition won them Grammys and held Billboard records for decades, but their influence transcends stats.
“The songs are universal—they’re easily accessed,” Marvin said. “I like to call it living room music. Just about anybody can play it. That’s part of the fun. They are three chord songs, basically.”
To anyone who claims they are unfamiliar, a quick visit to their discography reveals many beloved songs, including “Greenback Dollar,” “Tijuana Jail,” “Scotch & Soda” and “MTA.”
“It’s storytelling music. It’s special in that regard,” Marvin said. “In a way, we’re all storytellers.”
They group godfathered a generation of other great musicians. Countless artists have named the Trio as inspiration, including Fleetwood Mac; the Eagles; ABBA; Paul Simon; and Crosby, Stills and Nash.
In his kitchen, Nick Reynolds, co-founder of the Trio and a father figure to Marvin, saved a letter from Albert Grossman from back in the day asking if the group would consider using some songs written by one Bob Dylan, an up-and-coming artist who could really use the publicity.
The Beach Boys’ modest stage attire of striped shirts and neutral slacks was prompted by the Kingston Trio.
Similar to the Beatles’ mop tops and Elvis’s pompadour, once “Tom Dooley” broke the charts, everyone got crew cuts and wore penny loafers with white socks.
“It was across the board culturally,” Marvin said.
The Kingston Trio will play the Sun Valley Opera House Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m. The Limeliters will open. Tickets cost $60.
When Reynolds welcomed Marvin into the family as a teen, he got a peek behind the scenes of a pop group at their peak.
Marvin learned backstage support, how the Trio picked songs, proper tuning, how to manage a tour and how to conduct an orderly practice.
“The Kingston Trio absolutely requires collaboration,” Marvin said. “There’s no other way it can get done. You sit down and just go to work, sometimes for hours at a time. Collaboration makes it sound easy for an audience.”
Marvin has performed with Tim Gorelangton, banjo player, for over 50 years. They still play the same models of instruments from the Trio’s origins.
They are modeled after the Reynolds, Shane and Stewart lineup of the Trio. Don’t get confused, however, they are not a cover band.
“We make no attempt to do an impression,” Marvin said. “We just try to capture the passion, spirit and essence of the original guys.”
Now, in a world where Top 40 has lost its relevance, the Trio is still going strong. Almost every song they perform still gets a strong reaction.
Although songs like “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?” and “Children of the Morning” are still as powerful to Marvin when he first heard them, he’s not interested in living in the past.
“We’re constantly looking for new songs and creating new ways to present the show and still stay within the traditional confines of the original Trio,” Marvin said. “It never becomes boring, really. It’s always fun. I think that resonates with our audience as well.” ￼
