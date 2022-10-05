The Kingston Trio is your favorite band's favorite band

Buddy Woodward, Mike Marvin and Tim Gorelangton perform as the Kingston Trio. The folk group will perform at Sun Valley Opera House Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m.

 Courtesy photo by Tom Apathy Photography

Taking over the reins of the Kingston Trio, the legacy is not lost on Mike Marvin.

“There’s a tremendous amount of responsibility that comes on all fronts,” Marvin said. “It’s important that [the band] understands they’re not just walking out on stage, they’re representing the biggest folk music group in American history.”

The Trio launched in the late 1950s and changed pop music forever. Their heavenly harmonies and rosy disposition won them Grammys and held Billboard records for decades, but their influence transcends stats.

