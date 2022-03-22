The International Ski History Association to honor the finest in snowsports media

The International Skiing History Association (ISHA) will host its annual Awards Banquet Thursday, March 24, honoring the books, films and other media from last year that capture the heritage of skiing.
“We like to think of these as the Pulitzers of snowsports history, [recognizing] projects that honor the people and places that have made skiing so memorable for millions of current and past enthusiasts,” said Seth Masia, president of the organization.
ISHA is a nonprofit that preserves the knowledge of ski history.
Before the dinner, there is a reception open to the public, with a cash bar and book signing by 10 authors coming from around the world.
The film award winners include “Spider Lives,” Blue Danube Media Productions’ “120 Years Ski Club Arlberg,” Teton Gravity Research’s “In Pursuit of Soul” and the HBO documentary “Dear Rider: The Jake Burton Story.”
The Skade Book Award winners include “Best Backcountry Skiing in the Northeast: 50 Classic Ski and Snowboard Tours in New England and New York” by David Goodman, “Ski Jumping in Washington State: A Nordic Tradition” by John W. Lundin, “Written in the Snows: Across Time on Skis in the Pacific Northwest” by Lowell Skoog and “Harris Hill Ski Jump: The First 100 Years” by Kevin O’Connor and the 100th Anniversary Book Committee.
The John Fry Award for Excellence is new this year, recognizing a book that excels in both its preservation and presentation of history. It is named after former ISHA chairman, magazine editor, author and historian John Fry. The award goes to “Mount Assiniboine, The Story” by Chic Scott.
Ullr Book Award winners include “Celebrate Winter: An Olympian’s Stories of a Life in Nordic Skiing” by John Morton, “30 Years in a White Haze: Dan Egan’s Story of Worldwide Adventure and the Evolution of Extreme Skiing” by Dan Egan and Eric Wilbur, “Skiing: In the Eye of the Artist” by E. John B. Allen and “To Heaven’s Heights: An Anthology of Skiing in Literature” compiled by Ingrid Christophersen.
Baldur Book Award goes to “Way Out West: The Skiing Years” by Paul G. Ryan.
Lifetime Achievement Award goes to Jeff Leich, executive director of the New England Ski Museum (NESM).
Over the past 25 years, Leich has taken NESM from a struggling local museum to a world class repository and research center for snowsports. He has written award-winning books, numerous articles and publishes a quarterly Ski History Journal. He has curated ski exhibits and piloted NESM financially, opening the Paumgarten Research Center, as well as expanded its exhibit space from its home in Franconia Notch to North Conway and the Mt. Washington Valley.
Honorable Mentions for the awards include “Skiing in New Mexico” by Daniel Gibson and Jay Blackwood, “Vintage Skiing: Photos of Ray Atkeson,” “Black Dirt” by Phil Bayly and the film “La Grande Histoire du Ski.” ￼
