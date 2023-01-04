Conntra dance

Dancers of all ages can participate in contra dancing at the Grange Hall in Hailey.

 Courtesy photo

Starting with English and Scottish folk jigs, contra dances have brought communities together since the 1700s. In the Wood River Valley, the tradition caught on a bit later, in the early 1990s.

The contra dance comes back to the Upper Big Wood River Grange on Saturday, Jan. 14, 7-9 p.m., at the Grange Hall, 609 South 3rd Avenue in Hailey.

Caller David Quinley will lead long-ways sets and circle dances.

jthyne@mtexpress.com

