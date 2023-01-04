Starting with English and Scottish folk jigs, contra dances have brought communities together since the 1700s. In the Wood River Valley, the tradition caught on a bit later, in the early 1990s.
The contra dance comes back to the Upper Big Wood River Grange on Saturday, Jan. 14, 7-9 p.m., at the Grange Hall, 609 South 3rd Avenue in Hailey.
Caller David Quinley will lead long-ways sets and circle dances.
“Years ago before social media, dancing was the way people met and socialized with each other,” Quinley said. “Although the dance formations may have been different, the dances contained easy repetitions so that everyone could participate without having to take dance lessons.”
Prior to the dance, moves will be taught in a walkthrough.
“No prior dance knowledge is required,” Quinley said. “Since the dance moves are repeated over and over in a dance, beginners find instant success.
Grange member Carol Cole says singles are welcome.
“Expect some missteps, perhaps a few toes getting stepped on and lots of laughter,” Cole said.
Members of the bluegrass band Strings Attached will play the old-time mountain music.
“Grandparents can bring their grandkids, replicating old-time family celebrations,” Cole said.
Tickets at the door cost $10 for adults and $5 for teens. Kids 12 and under accompanied by and adult get free admission.
Although the Upper Big Wood River Grange wants you to cut a rug, they don’t want you to scuff the floor. They ask attendants to wear clean, light-soled shoes to protect the newly-refinished dance floor. ￼
