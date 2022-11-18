The forgotten wife: Mary Welsh Hemingway lives on

On Monday, Nov. 21, at 4 p.m., Community Library Executive Director Jenny Emery-Davidson will have a discussion with Timothy Christian about his new book “Hemingway’s Widow: The Life and Legacy of Mary Welsh Hemingway” over Zoom.

 Photo courtesy of Community Library/Simon & Schuster

Biographer Timothy Christian tells of Mary Welsh Hemingway moving to Ketchum with her husband, the legendary author Ernest Hemigway, in the late 1950s.

“They loved the big outdoors, the big sky, all the things that are so fabulous about Sun Valley,” Christian said.

Together, they fished. Mary became a deer hunter. She designed a house to build on the lot where Michel’s Christiania restaurant currently stands.

