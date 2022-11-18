The forgotten wife: Mary Welsh Hemingway lives on

Biographer Timothy Christian tells of Mary Welsh Hemingway moving to Ketchum with her husband, the legendary author Ernest Hemigway, in the late 1950s.
“They loved the big outdoors, the big sky, all the things that are so fabulous about Sun Valley,” Christian said.
Together, they fished. Mary became a deer hunter. She designed a house to build on the lot where Michel’s Christiania restaurant currently stands.
“She was really looking forward to that,” Christian said.
Ultimately, Ernest decided to buy a home instead. Although Mary was disappointed, she grew to love it.
“I love the house and its views, folded brown mountains, space, brilliant skies and my river crooning over its stones,” Christian quoted her as saying. “Ernest wouldn’t have wanted me to sell it while it gives me so much pleasure. It unfolds me.”
After Ernest passed, Mary Hemingway split time between New York, traveling to Europe, Russia and Antarctica. Still, she always returned to the Ketchum house.
“It was a very special place for her,” Christian said.
That home now welcomes up-and-coming writers through The Community Library’s residency program.
On Monday, Nov. 21, at 4 p.m., Community Library Executive Director Jenny Emery-Davidson will have a discussion with Christian about his new book “Hemingway’s Widow: The Life and Legacy of Mary Welsh Hemingway” over Zoom. Register on the library’s website, comlib.org. This Kennedy Library Virtual Forum is hosted by the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston.
“Mary Welsh Hemingway is part of our local history here in Ketchum,” Emery-Davidson said. “She found both refuge and adventure here, and she forged abiding friendships here. We are thrilled that Timothy Christian’s book illuminates her life in thoughtful detail, helping us to know her more fully. She was a brave journalist on her own and an intrepid companion to one of the most iconic writers of all time, and her life tells us more about the 20th century.”
As a young man in France, Christian became compelled to research Mary while reading “A Moveable Feast,” learning she edited and published the book after Ernest’s death. No one has written in-depth about her before.
“Her story was so fascinating that if I could tell it well, other people will also find it interesting, and in some way, it would make up for the way in which she had been ignored by other biographers,” Christian said. “She was judged.”
Mary was married to Ernest longer than any other of his wives by a decade.
“She took care of him, helping him through mental illness and depression,” Christian said.
Christian was also interested in finding out how their real-life marriage found its way into Ernest’s work.
“To what degree is fiction entirely invented? To what degree does it depend on the lived experience of the author?” Christian said.
Ernest came to London for the first time in spring 1944, appointing himself to cover the Normandy invasion for Collier’s magazine. His marriage to Martha Gellhorn was on the rocks.
“He was fairly depressed,” Christian said. “He wanted a new woman. He wasn’t looking for a one night stand. He wanted a serious person.”
Ernest had a difficult time attracting women in London because of the massive beard he grew in Cuba, convinced that it would protect him from the searing rays and skin cancer, Christian said. His brother introduced him to Mary. She was an opinionated woman who smoked Camels, drank gin, swore like a man, sang like Edith Piaf and loved passionately, Christian said. Friend and painter William Walton called her a “very liberated woman.”
She already had an esteemed career before ever meeting Ernest, writing for Time-Life as its first female war correspondent.
“She was really a first class journalist,” Christian said. “She was extraordinarily good at what she did.”
Ernest appreciated that Mary was a stickler for the facts. He always struggled with objectivity.
“He was a fiction writer after all—his imagination would take over,” Christian said.
He asked her to marry him on the third time they met, despite each of them already having spouses. Eventually, she agreed, coming to Cuba with him. Ernest once said Mary was as necessary to him as a compass.
“He came to rely upon her as an editor,” Christian said. “He would look to her to see how she was reacting to the words.”
Each night she would type “The Old Man and the Sea” from the beginning. One night, he saw goosebumps on her arm.
“He relied on her as a gauge of whether he had it right or not,” Christian said. “He knew that the language was working.”
As they approached the ending, Mary grew attached to the main character and implored Ernest not to kill him off.
“That would be an easy way to end the story,” Christian said. “The story would have had a totally different feel.”
Ultimately, Ernest agreed. “The Old Man and the Sea” went on to win the Nobel Prize.
“Mary took some satisfaction,” Christian said. “She never claimed to be a joint author or anything like that. She was always very modest in recalling her contributions.”
However, he didn’t always take her advice. When writing “Across the River and Into the Trees,” Ernest wanted to base the love interest on Adriana Ivancich, a young Italian countess with whom he shared a romantic relationship. Mary warned against it, but he didn’t listen.
“It created no end of trouble for Adriana,” Christian said.
Tabloids spread rumors of their affair.
“Ernest himself was very distressed because he realized that he had, in some ways, destroyed his relationship with Adriana,” Christian said.
Mary quickly realized Ernest had a problem with alcohol.
“The abuse ranged from physically striking Mary to disparaging her with terrible language and just generally being cruel to her,” Christian said.
He would become craven and apologize, promising to never to do it again. He gifted her minx, jewelry, cash, a yellow convertible, et cetera, creating a vicious cycle. Several times she threatened to leave, but she never did.
Mary “wrote basically every day throughout her life,” Christian said. “She kept journals and very extensive records of their travels.”
Together, they skied the Dolomites, commuted to Harry’s Bar in Venice, watched bullfights in Pamplona and Madrid and fished the gulf stream.
In Africa, they survived two plane crashes together, the second giving Ernest a serious concussion.
In the five years Christian took to write this book, he followed in their footsteps around the world, using his experience as a lawyer to disseminate all the information.
“I’m used to following a paper trail. I’m used to interviewing witnesses,” Christian said. “The problem with lawyers is that we don’t write in a way that is easily understood ... I worked very hard to develop a narrative style which would be pleasing to read.”
While doing research in the archives of The Community Library, Christian found an interview with the reporter who first reported Hemingway’s death as a suicide. Mary originally claimed it was an accident, afraid it would tarnish his reputation.
“Ernest himself said that suicide was an act of cowardice,” Christian said.
After he died, Cuban officials wanted to make a museum out of his home. Mary negotiated with Fidel Castro to retrieve Ernest’s manuscripts, paintings, photos and correspondence. Otherwise, much of it would have been seized under communist law. Eventually, she donated much of it to the John F. Kennedy Museum in Boston.
“She devoted herself to his literary legacy,” Christian said. ￼
