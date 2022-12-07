“The Drowsy Chaperone” starts with the simple words “I hate theater.”
There is a fine line between parody and homage. In order to satirize a certain artform, the satirist must care about it deeply. In order to pay tribute, it’s almost impossible to help but deconstruct the medium.
The enthusiasm of theater is prime for spoofing. Let’s face it: it is quite silly to break out into song and dance. At times in “The Drowsy Chaperone” it’s not clear whether the send-up of jazz age musicals is a reverential parody or an analytical homage. One thing is for certain, though: it is a whole lot of fun.
From Dec. 7-11, The Spot’s Young Company will perform “The Drowsy Chaperone,” winner of five Tony Awards including Best Book and Best Original Score, at the group’s black box theater in Ketchum. Tickets cost $25 for adults and $10 for those under 30. Check spotsunvalley.com for showtimes.
The Spot’s Young Company is a tuition-free project, featuring Wood River Valley students (grades 9-12) and led by program alumni and professional mentors. Director Yanna Lantz says they accepted every student who auditioned.
“We truly strive to be an accessible theater,” Lantz said.
On Monday, a dress rehearsal crackled with the nonsensical energy of an impending opening night. Prior to the run-through, some of the performers tap danced to get the jitters out. The Spot’s co-founder, Brett Moellenberg, adjusted audio levels on an iPad. One actor wove a lapel mic through a sweater vest. A keyboard fell over.
“We’re okay!” someone called out.
“Has anyone seen an iPad?” Moellenberg asked.
Lantz gathered the cast and crew into a circle for breathing exercises. Back when she was in a high school pre-professional program, a mentor told her that one day, she’d get sick of being told what to do and would want to tell others what to do. He was right.
“My directorial approach is similar to painting. I start with a sketch and then get to fill in the colors and depth throughout the process,” Lantz said. “Because of my acting training, I also get to see the world of the play through each individual character and see what their wants and needs are in each moment.”
The show opens on a curmudgeon alone in his apartment. To pick himself out of a low mood, he plays the record from his favorite musical. The fictitious “Drowsy Chaperone” comes to life around him.
Sun Valley Community School senior Rose Bicas-Dolgen plays Janet Van De Graaff, a famous Broadway performer planning to give up her career for married life.
“Theater has the power to lift us up in the darkest of times,” Bicas-Dolgen said. “Theater gives us the opportunity to drop everything and immerse ourselves in circumstances entirely different from our own.”
The story follows a glamorous wedding full of hijinks. The larger-than-life characters include a misled Don Juan and gangsters disguised as pastry chefs. It is a love letter to theater nerds. As the action unfolds. the old cynic chimes in with fun “facts” about the original cast.
“The Drowsy Chaperone” inhabits an ideal world where every number is a show-stopper, every actor is ready with the perfect quip and characters fall in love over the span of a song. It is over the top in the best way possible. The acting is melodramatic and the jokes are cheesy. Props include bubbles and confetti. Bright, colorful lights adorn dance numbers. In one scene, there are several consecutive spit takes. In another, a character roller skates while blind-folded.
“This show is a wild ride of heightened drama, absurd comedy and an equally thrilling soundtrack,” Bicas-Dolgen said.
It pokes fun at many classic musical theater tropes. They pack exposition into an upbeat tune right after the overture. Unnecessary key changes and encores flourish songs. The convoluted plot only serves to get to the next number.
Lantz grew up on Mel Brooks and Monty Python.
“You’ll certainly see odes to those comedy gods in this show,” Lantz said. “It’s extraordinary how well this group of teens has dived headfirst into slapstick comedy and high camp.”
R.L. Rowsey is the music director.
“Drowsy Chaperone is just pure fun. At rehearsal, I laughed as hard as I have at any moment in any show anywhere,” Rowsey said. “But most of all, it is a celebration of the amazing talents, passion, kindness, respect and energy of this fine group of actors. Working with folks like this makes me think that our tomorrows have real possibilities both on the stage and off.”
Megan Mahoney is the choreographer.
“Rarely have I had the opportunity to work with a group of young people who crave harder material and strive to make their performance better every single day,” Mahoney said. “You will laugh, laugh some more and reflect on the gift that is musical theater.”
Even though viewers can identify the lampoon, it’s hard not to get swept up in this made-up musical. By the end, I promise you will be on your feet clapping.
Community School senior Brady Giles plays oil tycoon and bumbling groom Robert Martin. Originally inspired to participate in theater by a Young Company production of “Across the Universe,” this may be his last show with The Spot.
“There hasn’t been a time that theater has made me anything but absolutely elated,” Giles said. “It’s the reason I keep returning to it even though it’s not what I wish to pursue. The pride and fulfillment I feel on stage, the laughs I share off stage, every part about theater keeps me going. It’s one of the most genuine and passionate forms of art and expression out there.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In