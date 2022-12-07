'Drowsy Chaperone' springs to life

From Dec. 7-11, The Spot’s Young Company will perform “The Drowsy Chaperone.” Tickets cost $25 for adults and $10 for those under 30. Check spotsunvalley.com for showtimes.

“The Drowsy Chaperone” starts with the simple words “I hate theater.”

There is a fine line between parody and homage. In order to satirize a certain artform, the satirist must care about it deeply. In order to pay tribute, it’s almost impossible to help but deconstruct the medium.

The enthusiasm of theater is prime for spoofing. Let’s face it: it is quite silly to break out into song and dance. At times in “The Drowsy Chaperone” it’s not clear whether the send-up of jazz age musicals is a reverential parody or an analytical homage. One thing is for certain, though: it is a whole lot of fun.

