The difficulty is in the details: Thu Le on sharing culture through music

Growing up in post-war Vietnam, Thu Le’s family did not have a television. She found connection to the rest of the world through guitar. Now, she wants to share the music of Vietnam with the rest of the world.
“Music is always strongly connected with history and culture,” Le said.
The Sun Valley Museum of Art presents International Guitar Night Tuesday, Feb. 15, and Wednesday, Feb. 16, featuring Le’s classical guitar with three other talented musicians with their own distinct styles.
“The highest joy of every artist is to be able to perform onstage,” Le said.
She has lived all over the world: India, Saudi Arabia, then Bahrain. Many of the stops on this International Guitar Night tour have been her first time in certain American cities. From the Mount Baker Theater in Bellingham, Washington, to the Discovery Theater in Anchorage, Alaska, every audience has shown her warmth.
The time with fellow musicians has allowed her to learn the gypsy swing of Lulo Reinhardt, the acoustic percussive of Luca Stricagnoli and the slack key of Jim Kimo West.
“Collaboration in everything is important, but especially in art,” Le said. “Collaboration unlatches your ability to play.”
As for her own style, she transcribes everything from jazz to Latin music to pop into the style of classical.
“Classical is not just the music from 300 or 400 years ago," Le said. "It can be the music of nowadays.”
Of course, she loves to perform the music from back home.
“I love to include Vietnamese music," Le said. "That is my pride. It’s my responsibility to announce to the world the tradition of Vietnamese music can also be played on classical guitar, which is a western instrument. It’s a wonderful but interesting combination.”
She has long been interested in the cross section between music and culture.
“It’s always more valuable when you can introduce culture through the musical instrument," Le said. "At the end, that is something that we all appreciate.”
She simultaneously plays melody, bass and chords.
“In classical music, the details are important,” Le said.
The genre hinges on the specifics: the dynamics, the tempo, the vibrato, et cetera. Le does not use reverb or any other effect—it’s just the pure sound of guitar.
“It’s all very sincere and honest," Le said. "It’s organic music because it doesn’t have the help of any clever technical support of sound.”
Le's father was her first guitar teacher at the age of four. He was a painter who also played guitar professionally. Their family struggled with food to eat. Many people warned her there was no future in music.
“It was a big risk and the future was very blurry," Le said. "But for love and passion, he decided for me to learn professionally.”
She passed the National Conservatory in Hanoi at just 7 years old. After graduating, she has competed and attended master classes all over the world. She has been a teacher herself for over 20 years, starting in her late teens while still a student to get some extra money. She teaches all skill levels, from novices to skilled performers—some of whom even perform pieces in her repertoire.
“I learn a lot through teaching," Le said. "I learn to be more patient and to approach different people differently.”
“Teaching beginners is the way to learn about technique. By teaching beginners, I got to know the common mistakes and how to correct them faster...When I teach, I feel like I can go into more detail. Every time I listen to them, I hear more new things I might not realize when I’m by myself.”
Eventually, she wants to settle down and teach at a conservatory in Europe. Still, she will always be a students herself, trying to incorporate new styles into her repertoire. Even after all these years, she still gets nervous before performing.
“Just because you practice well, that doesn’t mean you’ll perform well," Le said. "There are so many elements that affect your performance. It could be how you feel at that moment, how the audience reacts, the environment.
“As nervous as I get before performing, I am still looking forward to see what is coming," she added. "You can never guarantee ... That makes the beauty of performing. It’s about the moment.”
