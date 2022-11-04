Until college, Community Library Assistant Andrea Nelson loved to curl up in her white faux leather bean-bag chair and read for hours. Sadly, she gave up that pleasure when in law school. In the years that followed, her career was so demanding that she didn’t have bandwidth to read for fun. Not until retirement did she rediscover her passion for books.
“If you are finding it difficult to find the motivation to read, come hang out in our beautiful library,” Nelson said. “It will inspire you.”
The Community Library is launching a new book club for adults called, “Together We Read.” They will meet in person every other month beginning Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. in the Library’s Lecture Hall. Nelson will host the first discussion.
“One of my great pleasures in life is discussing books with other bibliophiles,” Nelson said. “I hope to lead a welcoming, inclusive discussion that is both social and intellectually stimulating.”
The inaugural novel is “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus. Set in the early 1960s, the novel tells the story of Elizabeth Zott, a chemist with an all-male team at the Hastings Research Institute.
“Don’t let the hot pink cover fool you,” says Nelson. “‘Lessons in Chemistry’ is no weightless romance novel. Bad things—infuriating things—happen, but protagonist Elizabeth Zott’s unfiltered scientific-based practicality has a satisfying way of setting things right. Heartwarming, heartbreaking and loaded with laugh-out-loud ferocity, first-time author Bonnie Garmus knocks it out of the ballpark with this unforgettable treasure.”
A different Community Library staff member will host the session each month, posing questions to ignite questions about characters, scenes and themes. Nelson has reveled in many other book clubs, from the Hailey Public Library’s to dinner parties with friends.
“Both are fun and enlightening, and both explore a wide range of genres,” Nelson said.
Programs and Education Director Martha Williams says “Together We Read” will span nonfiction, young adult, graphic novels and genres in between.
“Book clubs give us an opportunity to stretch ourselves, to read a genre or book we might not otherwise pick up on our own, then to learn even more about it through conversation with others,” Williams said. “Book clubs build readers and community, and we’re excited to bring those two things together.”
However, there is no pressure.
“Our hope with this new library book club is to create an inviting space for anyone who wants to read a book and discuss it together,” Williams said. “You can come to one meeting because the book or topic interests you, skip the next one if it doesn’t and perhaps return in the future.”
The first book Nelson reviewed for The Community Library newsletter was a Hailey Library book club selection: “The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires” by Grady Hendrix.
“The book opens with a protagonist on her way to a book club, panicking because she hasn’t finished the lengthy novel and knows the host will shame her,” Nelson said. “Whether you want to participate in the discussion, or just sit and listen, the goal is to enjoy an evening of talk about a great book. We will never put anyone on the spot.
“I found ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ a fairly quick read and hard to put down, but sometimes life intervenes and time runs out. No one will know. Just be prepared for spoilers.”
The Library has multiple copies of “Lessons in Chemistry” circulating: hardcovers in the New Fiction section, Large Print, Overdrive ebook, Overdrive audiobook and on Nooks available for checkout. Pick up your copy today.
“It’s never too late to begin or to return to reading and the worlds books open for us,” Williams said. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In