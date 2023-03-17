Franz Kafka became one of the most beloved figures in literature through his existential observations on the disorienting complexity of bureaucratic milieu.
But did you know his work almost never saw the light of day?
Dr. Stefan Litt is the humanities curator of the National Library of Israel, which holds the world’s third-largest collection of Franz Kafka’s original manuscripts, letters and drawings.
“Our aim is not just to collect these materials, but also to disseminate them and make them accessible to the broad public,” Litt said
Kafka wrote for himself and no one else, Litt said, “in order to face all the difficulties of life and of his existence and his illness.”
“He tried to help himself with things that kept himself busy in his mind,” Litt said. “He did not want to share these reflections with a bigger audience.”
His novels were left unfinished. Nearing the end of his life, Kafka told friend Max Brod to destroy all his written materials.
“Kafka was full of doubts about his own quality in writing. He was convinced, usually, that his writing is nothing that should be published,” Litt said. “At a certain point, he was unable to figure out how to finish the story.”
Brod did not heed Kafka’s wishes.
“Thanks to Max Brod, we actually know who Franz Kafka is and why he became such a world-famous author,” Litt said.
Brod brought the manuscripts to Palestine in 1939 for publication.
“They were very precious to him,” Litt said.
Now, copies of “The Trial,” “The Castle” and “The Metamorphosis” sell around the world, translated into different languages.
“One can ask himself: ‘How did I end up in debt? What’s going on here? What’s going to happen with me? I do not have any influence on all these processes.’ And this is exactly what Kafka felt,” Litt said. “Many societies worldwide are experiencing exactly the same [things]. This kind of literature is still speaking to a big audience.”
After World War II, Brod brought most of these manuscripts to the heirs of Kafka, four nieces who survived the Holocaust.
Then, for years, Kafka’s estate languished in a Swiss bank vault. Litt will tell the story about how the National Library of Israel brought the archives to the public during a discussion at The Community Library on Tuesday, March 21, at 6 p.m. This event is free to attend. Register on the Community Library website, comlib.org. The program, presented in partnership with the Wood River Jewish Community, will be livestreamed and available to view later.
“We are going to present in particular why these findings are so important,” Litt said.
The 200 Kafka letters held by the National Library of Israel tell the story of a young man discovering the world after finishing his studies.
In late August 1917, Kafka told Brod he had been diagnosed with tuberculosis. Kafka didn’t spend much time feeling sorry for himself, but rather fretted over how he would tell his mother. He asked Brod not to intervene.
Later on, while in the sanatorium, he still wrote about literature while describing the terrible therapy he endured.
The National Library also has more than 100 of Kafka’s drawings, rarely seen before.
“It’s simply another way to express himself,” Litt said. “They’re special. I wish I could draw drawings like this.”
Although they are not illustrations of his stories, they still provide insight on his point of view.
“Very often you can see that some of them are made in a dark mind and a bit depressing. Others are really lovely and full of humor,” Litt said. “He had good times and bad times, like all of us.” ￼
