Community Library gets 'Kafkaesque'

Dr. Stefan Litt is the humanities curator of the National Library of Israel, which holds the world’s third-largest collection of Franz Kafka’s original manuscripts, letters and drawings.

 Photo courtesy of Yorai Lieberman, Kafka collection images courtesy of National Library of Israel

Franz Kafka became one of the most beloved figures in literature through his existential observations on the disorienting complexity of bureaucratic milieu.

But did you know his work almost never saw the light of day?

