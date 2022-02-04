People who know me know I love snow but hate how misshapen it is. Thankfully, The Chamber is hosting the Fire & Ice Snow Carving on Saturday, Feb. 5, all day in the Hailey Town Square.
Join in the fun or just stand back and watch the magic of artistic transformation take place.
Although this event will be great, just seeing the words “Fire & Ice” triggers me, bringing back painful memories of the Game of Thrones finale. Really?
Sculptures begin as an 8-foot by 8-foot snow cube with teams of three to four people working on each block. There will be a kids snowperson making contest and craft vendors and a used book sale onsite from 1-5 p.m.
Unfortunately, I am “ineligible to participate” this year because I “can’t be trusted with a flamethrower” despite being “given several chances.” Whatever. I have been called the Edward Scissorhands of ice carving, in that I am a social outcast.
Viewing and voting for carvings will take place from Feb. 6-13. Vote on the City of Hailey's Facebook page. If fire and ice can coexist, I think it’s time to end the political divide in this country. Who’s with me?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In