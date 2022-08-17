Due to a number of viral videos, Fleetwood Mac has had a major resurgence in recent years. But why, of all the great 70s bands, are they still so relevant?
They frame complex compositions into immaculate pop tunes. In their lyrics, they explore deeply human themes: love, loss, rage, betrayal.
Most bands have one creative driving force—Fleetwood Mac had several: Stevie Nicks’s beautiful simplicity, Christine McVie’s intricate arrangements and Lindsey Buckingham’s manic energy. Great rivalries birthed greater art.
Tribute band Rumours will recapture that magic at Concert for a Cure Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Sun Valley Pavilion. Tickets range $10-$87. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m.
The Concert for a Cure is hosted by local nonprofit Killebrew-Thompson Memorial. It is part of a larger four-day cancer research fundraiser at the Sun Valley Resort. There is also the Cancer in Focus presentation highlighting advancements in treatment on Thursday, Aug. 18, in the Continental Room of the Sun Valley Inn.
Killebrew-Thompson Memorial Executive Director Hannah Stauts says people can enjoy great music on Saturday with the knowledge they’re doing something important for the future.
“Music has always united people and brought communities together,” Stauts said. “Presenting music for a universal cause like curing cancer just amplifies that sense of community and purpose.”
Denny Hanson sings and plays guitar in Rumours.
“One could argue that music itself is a charitable act,” Hanson said. “Human existence would be so boring and dull without music.”
He abides by a simple philosophy: if one person struggles, we all struggle.
“We’re all human,” Hanson said. “We’re all just trying to get by and soak up life while we have it. If there’s ever someone in need, there’s really no good reason not to help.”
Rumours mixes some deep cuts in with the hits, Hanson said.
“I hope the younger half of the crowd gets exposed to some new ideas,” Hanson said. “I hope the older half of the audience get to experience nostalgia or some warm feeling of when they first heard this stuff.”
During the shows, he’ll take the spotlight for the explosive “Go Your Own Way” then step back to be a supportive player for the tender “Sara.”
“It’s also the magic of six people getting on the same page without talking about it,” Hanson said. “We’re playing it to each other. It’s this telepathic form of communication where nobody is saying a word but we’re somehow all getting to the same place .... It’s like going to church to me ... I certainly get kinda high from it.”
He has been in and out of bands since the age 14.
“It’s really all I’ve ever known,” Hanson said. “It’s like a home in a way.”
When he first came across Fleetwood Mac, he wasn’t the biggest fan.
“I always thought of car commercials,” Hanson said.
Something about the sound didn’t resonate with him.
“That’s probably out of some punk kid arrogance,” Hanson said.
His girlfriend at the time would always put on their seminal album “Rumours” when she cleaned the house.
“My first association with it was dreadful because it meant that it was time to do chores,” Hanson said.
That all changed when he heard the fragmented minimalism of their album “Tusk.” He was blown away. It sounded like a completely different band. The nuance made him go back and revisit their earlier work.
“We all get there in different ways,” Hanson said. Mine just happened to be through their most experimental record ... It touches that certain something that only happens every so often ... You end up dipping your toe into this divine, sacred space. You can’t really talk about it, you just know it when you experience it. People use the term spiritual for lack of a better term, but that term already comes with so many assertions and ideas, it just ends up distracting from what the thing actually is.”
Despite the original band’s infamous feuds, the members of Rumours get along swimmingly.
“It’s also really about the combination of players that can really elevate it to something else,” Hanson said. “Above all, I hope [the audience] sees and hears that we love what we do, we love each other and that translates into their own lives. You don’t have to be onstage to show people you love them or do things that make people feel loved. That’s something you can carry through all walks of life. This is just where we happen to do it.” ￼
