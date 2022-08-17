Rumours

Rumours mixes deep cuts in with the hits. The Fleetwood Mac tribute act will help raise money for cancer research at Concert for a Cure this Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Sun Valley Pavilion.

 Courtesy photo

Due to a number of viral videos, Fleetwood Mac has had a major resurgence in recent years. But why, of all the great 70s bands, are they still so relevant?

They frame complex compositions into immaculate pop tunes. In their lyrics, they explore deeply human themes: love, loss, rage, betrayal.

Most bands have one creative driving force—Fleetwood Mac had several: Stevie Nicks’s beautiful simplicity, Christine McVie’s intricate arrangements and Lindsey Buckingham’s manic energy. Great rivalries birthed greater art.

