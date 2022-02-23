After 17 years on the road with Band of Heathens, singer/songwriter Ed Jurdi is still driven by the unexpected.
“On any given night, you can really reach a higher plane—find an energy, find a place that you have never been,” Jurdi said. “That night, those circumstances, they will never be replicated again.”
Texas’s very own Band of Heathens will bring their rocking Americana to The Mint in Hailey on Thursday, Feb. 24.
The band currently consists of Jurdi on vocals and guitar, Gordy Quist on vocals and guitar, Trevor Nealon on keyboards, Richard Millsap on drums and Jesse Wilson on bass.
To Jurdi, to be a heathen is to be independent.
“It means to do whatever you want to do,” Jurdi said.
Growing up, after getting past his “terrible hair, metal phase,” he mixed the classic rock of the Beatles and the Rolling Stones with the outlaw country of Willy Nelson and Merle Haggard with the soul of Aretha Franklin and Otis Redding to create a sound all his own. Through their live shows, the band displays the full spectrum of what they can do: the high energy rock and roll tunes, the somber ballads, the instrumental improvisations, the pristine vocal harmonies. Jurdi believes with age, they just keep getting better.
“With music, you gain emotional knowledge and you don’t really lose the dexterity,” Jurdi said. “If it’s something you’re willing to put the work in on, it’s really thrilling.”
Onstage, they have an unspoken musical language as they jam.
“There’s definitely some telepathic stuff that goes on,” Jurdi said. “It’s like any relationship when you get to know people really well, you kind of always know what they’re thinking.”
As their catalog expands, they can be more dynamic with their setlists.
“We refine the show more as we learn more about what we’re doing,” Jurdi said.
The Band of Heathens was born at a club in Austin, Texas, in 2005. The collaborative spirit of the local music scene propelled them.
“The band is something that is quintessentially an Austin project,” Jurdi said. “I don’t think this band would have happened anywhere else except for Austin.”
Starting out as four separate singer/songwriters, they gradually started jamming on each other’s sets. They called their weekly residency the Good Times Supper Club.
Those interactions became essential to his music—the magic, he says, comes from multiple ideas fusing.
“Even solo artists have collaborators to create a sound,” Jurdi said.
Their new album of covers “Remote Transmissions Volume 1” comes out February 25.
“It was sort of something that came up out of necessity,” Jurdi said.
Once the pandemic hit, he stared down a blank calendar. With the band displaced across the country—Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, California—they started recording music over Zoom. They sent the tracks back and forth, each building on them.
They began live streaming every Tuesday night. And they brought back an old moniker, the Good Times Supper Club. Each week, they called up an old friend and picked a song to cover. Ultimately, they recorded nearly 45 songs but pared it down to 10.
Looking ahead, Jurdi just wants Band of Heathens to keep growing.
“We’ve been on a really long, slow, steady climb up the mountain,” Jurdi said. “I don’t really think there’s ever final a destination. I think it’s really about the journey and continuing to explore.” ￼
