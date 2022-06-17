Darrel Harris, social change coordinator for The Advocates, has a saying: “No one has to do everything, but everyone has to do something.”
The local nonprofit, which provides support for survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence, returns this month with its third annual “Color Our World” fundraising campaign. Now through the end of June, Shannon Nichols, director of development and engagement for The Advocates, invites all community members to purchase a “Ribbon of Hope.”
“It represents that change is possible and that no one has to go through abuse alone and without support,” Nichols said. “The Advocates care, and our community cares.”
Beginning June 24, the colorful ribbons will decorate the trees of Memory Park in Ketchum.
“Memory Park is such a gem,” Nichols said. “All day long joyful kids are playing in the water park. It is filled with memories of people who made a positive impact on their families.”
Raffle tickets cost $25. Items include a five-night stay in San Diego, a 2022-23 Sun Valley Challenger Season Ski Pass, a River Run Season Parking Pass, two nights at Hotel Terra in Jackson Hole, a Sawtooth Valley concert package, $1,000 in local restaurant gift cards and a stay at Idaho Rocky Mountain Ranch.
Whiskey’s in downtown Ketchum will host the “Ribbon Round-Up” on July 1. Tickets are $50 per person and include appetizers and drinks.
“We are excited to kick up our heels and dance, play some games, and raise some money for The Advocates,” Nichols said.
Money raised will go to provide shelter, 24-hour advocacy, transitional housing, legal support and other safety net programs for survivors. The low overhead and generosity of sponsors allows 100% of donations in “Color Our World” to go directly to services.
“To create a safe community free from abuse we all need to chip in and do our part,” Nichols said.
In 2021, The Advocates answered 59 requests for assistance per day, helped 62 sexual assault survivors and provided 19,112 nights of safe housing. Almost $800,000 was privately donated to The Advocates last year.
“Once we ensure that survivors of abuse and their children have their basic needs met—shelter, food, clothing—we give them the opportunity to improve their lives: leaving abuse, instability and financial insecurity behind,” Nichols said. “Lives are changed via job skills training, financial education, matched savings, stable housing, improved self-confidence and emotional fortitude, and learning how to successfully navigate systems.”
Please purchase your “Ribbon of Hope,” raffle tickets, or Ribbon Round-Up tickets online at www.theadvocatesorg.org/ or contact Nichols at 208-788-4191 or shannon@theadvocatesorg.org.
“Every day at The Advocates is a day that offers an opportunity for a safe and happy life,” Nichols said. “We celebrate because people do heal and move forward to wonderful happy lives. When clients or people who have suffered from abuse see the hundreds of colorful ribbons showing that our community cares about them and their children it inspires them to keep working hard to reach their goals. Hope is beautiful.” ￼
