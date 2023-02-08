Pranee Halvorsen and the delicious unfamiliar

Pranee Halvorsen is the founder of I Love Thai Cooking in Seattle.

 Photo courtesy of the Sun Valley Culinary Institute

Growing up in Phuket, Pranee Halvorsen’s village did not have electricity. Her alarm clock was her mother pounding curry paste at 5:30 in the morning.

“It was like cock-a-doodle-doo,” Halvorsen laughed. “That’s a fond memory.”

The Founder of I Love Thai Cooking in Seattle will bring her expertise and stories to Sun Valley Culinary Institute for Thai Dinner Night on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $135 for several courses of exquisite Thai cuisine.

