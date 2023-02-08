Growing up in Phuket, Pranee Halvorsen’s village did not have electricity. Her alarm clock was her mother pounding curry paste at 5:30 in the morning.
“It was like cock-a-doodle-doo,” Halvorsen laughed. “That’s a fond memory.”
The Founder of I Love Thai Cooking in Seattle will bring her expertise and stories to Sun Valley Culinary Institute for Thai Dinner Night on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $135 for several courses of exquisite Thai cuisine.
Miang Kam
The first course, tidbits wrapped in wild pepper leaves, is only one bite.
“One bite, you experience the phenomenal taste,” Halvorsen said.
Back in Thailand, her family would bring along Miang Kam as snacks for leisurely days on the beach.
“In America, I use this as an appetizer to welcome people to Thai flavor,” Halvorsen said.
Although the ingredients are simple, the wonder of Thai food comes in its contrasts. The ginger, shallots and astringent herbs delightfully conflict with the savory chilis and sweet sauces.
Most Thai restaurants bring out all the courses at once, family style, but she wants diners to appreciate every course.
“When you learn to eat you learn to cook at the same time,” Halvorsen said.
Tom Kha Gai
Tom Kha Gai is a type of chicken soup.
“I want to educate the American palate a little bit, because they are ready,” Halvorsen said. “They know Pad Thai. I want to take them deeper into the village than [the average] Thai restaurant menu. It’s going to surprise them.”
Halvorsen’s special ingredient for Tom Kha Gai is banana blossom. Back in Thailand, she had to chop up the bananas and boil them down until softened. In the states, she uses bananas from a can.
“It’s convenient and it’s good quality,” Halvorsen said.
Her distinguished palette came from her mom handing her a spoon for taste tests. From a young age, Halvorsen wanted to be involved.
“I wanted to hang around with my family because we cooked all the time,” Halvorsen said. “So our kitchen was the biggest room in the house.”
Her grandmother taught her to add more coconut milk whenever Tom Kha Gai got too bitter. Back in Phuket, they grew coconut in their backyard. Anything they lacked, they could wander into a neighbors yard and pluck. Others were welcome in their yard, too. Her mother would send her to the grocery store for lemongrass.”
“We didn’t go to the restaurant,” Halvorsen said. “All we needed from the supermarket is rice, sugar, soy sauce, shallot, garlic.”
Kao Yum
“America is ready to experience more Thai cuisine, deeper into regional cuisine,” Halvorsen said. “I’m from Southern Thailand, I want to honor my cuisine and culture.”
Instead of her typical dried shrimp or anchovies, she will use trout as the protein to make this rice salad bowl an authentic Idaho meal.
“Probably choose some smoked trout because it’s more concentrated in flavor,” Halvorsen said.
The fish will be complemented with a sour kick, either from green mango or shredded apple soaked in lime juice. The rice will be a dazzling blue color from butterfly pea flowers.
Last time she went home, she tried three or four different versions of Kao Yum to nail her own version.
“Each time I visit home, there are a few things that I’ve forgotten of my childhood dishes I like to record and preserve,” Halvorsen said.
Yum Som Oh
As a palette cleanser, she will serve a grapefruit salad.
“Citrus here in America is phenomenal during this time,” Halvorsen said. “To see snow here and to have a grapefruit salad, it excites the palette for people missing the tropical.”
She brought the grapefruit from her current home of Seattle. In the northwest, her business I Love Thai Cooking has found success.
When she first moved there, she tried every Pad Thai she could find.
“I created my own recipe based on expectation as well as my personal interest,” Halvorsen said. “I don’t wanna get too sweet. My mom taught me how it should be.”
Right now she is working on her first cookbook. After teaching 23 years, she has thousands of versions of recipes.
“There’s just so many great dishes we need to dive into,” Halvorsen said.
Kao Soy Gai
This egg noodle dish comes from northern Thailand.
“It’s not an acquired taste, it’s just something not yet introduced,” Halvorsen said.
Before coming to Sun Valley, she served her Kao Soy Gai at a dinner party. Guests kept trying to guess what was in the dressing.
“They want to know because it gets so complex,” Halvorsen said.
She fries chili in the oil then adds mustard cream.
“It does have a little bit more nuance to it that makes the broth so tasty,” Halvorsen said.
Another indelible part of the Thai food experience is the light texture
“Let the diner have that sensory experience, see how they come together,” Halvorsen said. “I want to bring another dimension to the Thai framework to educate the guests.”
Kao Neow Mamuang
“We’re going to sum up the evening with something that they love—sticky rice and mango,” Halvorsen said. “It’s important to finish with a good dessert.”
One of the first duties her mother assigned her in the kitchen was soaking rice early in the morning.
“I can’t really separate Thai food from my childhood,” Halvorsen said. ￼
