Teaching an old dog new tricks: Mountain Humane Celebrates 50 years

The Wood River Valley can paradise for pets. According to Mountain Humane Executive Director Annie McCauley, some don’t even fly commercial.
“Simba the cat and Quigley the dog travel between their winter and summer homes in private planes,” McCauley said.
Others, though, are less fortunate.
When Mountain Humane opened back in 1972, it focused on homeless animals. Now, it has expanded to provide low-cost veterinary services, a pet food bank, behavior training and support, short-term boarding for families in transition, and lost and found assistance.
“Animal Shelters have come a long way, but there are many that are old facilities, depressing cages for the animals and limited occupancy which means euthanasia even if the animal is healthy,” Mountain Humane Board President Sally Onetto said. “I was drawn to [Mountain Humane] because of their holistic work and the wonderful facilities for the animals. It is so rewarding to see an abandoned animal find a new home and hear the successful adoption stories.”
Mountain Humane (MH) will celebrate its 50th Anniversary from Sept. 23-25 with its “Treat-Play-Love” series of community events.
“MH means a safe place for abandoned or lost animals, a source of giving a pet a forever home, the joy of giving a pet a second chance, a place to find a furry friend,” Onetto said.
In 2021 alone, Mountain Humane cared for 2,707 animals, provided 2,800 vaccinations, performed 1,024 spay or neuter surgeries, completed 100 dental procedures and microchipped 512 animals.
Mountain Humane is the only no-kill shelter in the state of Idaho, meaning no adoptable animal is euthanized due to space or length of stay. According to home security review site SafeWise, Idaho is currently the fourth least pet-friendly state in America.
“Animals don’t have any rights in Idaho, but in the Wood River Valley animals are valued and protected,” McCauley said. “Mountain Humane is evidence of the deep commitment to the welfare of animals in our valley.”
McCauley has adopted two dogs from Mountain Humane. Together, they hike, bike and kayak.
“Eddie and Betty mean the world to us,” McCauley said.
Onetto said her favorite part of her job is watching a family leave after an adoption.
“The joy expressed by cat, dog, and family member is palpable,” Onetto said. “Even though pets need their owners to meet their basic needs, pets provide so much more to their humans. They give meaningful companionship, emotional support, and can be a healing presence for people who have experienced abuse or trauma.”
She remembers a couple of years ago when a large elderly hound dog was abandoned on U.S. Highway 20.
“He stayed with us for several months, people were reluctant to adopt him although he was an absolute sweetie,” Onetto said.
Then one day, a 90-year-old woman adopted him.
“They both needed each other in their twilight years,” Onetto said. “They had immediately bonded with a close friendship, a beautiful partnership that continues.”
Here’s what Mountain Human has planned for its 50th anniversary.
TREAT — Friday, September 23 — Concert
The Jeff Crosby Band will perform from 7-10 p.m. on the Mountain Humane event patio. Gates open at 6 p.m. Commemorative t-shirts are available for attendees. Bring chairs, blankets and coolers. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase from K.B.’s and Sawtooth Brewery. Mountain Humane asks for two-legged attendees only at this concert. Tickets cost $25.
Born and raised in rural Idaho, Crosby rose to prominence when two of his songs were featured on “Sons of Anarchy.” He has performed with other local favorites Reckless Kelly and Mickey & The Motorcars. Development Director Stephanie Eisenbarth first saw Crosby at a music festival in Challis.
“He captured our hearts with his beautiful lyrics and outstanding talent on the guitar,” Eisenbarth said.
PLAY — Saturday, September 24 — Pet Parades
Dress up your pup and join pet parades and costume contests at Roberta McKercher Park in Hailey (11 a.m. to noon) and Town Square in Ketchum (12:30-1:30 p.m.). Each pet participant receives a commemorative bandana. Prizes awarded to costume winners. This event is free.
“Residents of this Valley love their pets and love the opportunity to celebrate their special bonds. This will showcase how incredibly well balanced so many of the pets are and many will be MH alumni,” Onetto said.
LOVE — Sunday, September 25 — Group Hike
Meet at Adams Gulch, Greenhorn or Draper Preserve trailheads for organized group hikes with trail options for varied abilities at 10:30 a.m. This event is free. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In