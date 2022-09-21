Teaching an old dog new tricks: Mountain Humane Celebrates 50 years

The Pet Parades are on Saturday, Sept 24 at Roberta McKercher Park in Hailey (11a.m.-12 p.m.) and Towne Square in Ketchum (12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.). Dress up your pup to compete for a prize.

 Photo courtesy of Mountain Humane

The Wood River Valley can paradise for pets. According to Mountain Humane Executive Director Annie McCauley, some don’t even fly commercial.

“Simba the cat and Quigley the dog travel between their winter and summer homes in private planes,” McCauley said.

Others, though, are less fortunate.

