At Cranbrook prep school in Michigan, Kristin Poole studied art in buildings designed by famous architects. She learned how a beautiful environment can affect learning.
“It nurtured me in a way I didn’t even realize at the time,” Poole said.
After 25 years working in a different, equally beautiful environment, Poole is stepping down as Sun Valley Museum of Art’s (SVMoA) Artistic Director. She will continue to do freelance work for private collectors and not-for-profit arts organizations.
“It was a hard decision to make, but it was really important to leave at a time where I felt the organization was really strong,” Poole said.
After weathering COVID-19 with the organization, Poole says SVMoA is stronger than ever.
“There’s new energy in this town,” Poole said. “There’s young people here. Those young people and these new young families are going to insist on more.”
Ellen Gillespie is SVMoA’s board president.
“We’re sad to see Kristin step down but are grateful for her outstanding work over the last 25 years,” Gillespie said. “She has helped put Sun Valley on the map as an arts destination.”
Poole first heard of this job back in the 90s while working in Chicago, when a friend from the National Endowment of the Arts called her up.
“I’m not moving to Iowa,” she initially thought.
Back then, Ketchum only had one stop light, she remembers. Soon enough, though, she fell in love with the area.
“There’s lots of beautiful mountain places you can live ... but there aren’t very many communities like this one that have the depth of arts and culture that feed your mind and your body and your spirit,” Poole said.
SVMoA, then the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, was essentially the only arts organization in town. There was no formal dance company, no symphony, no writer’s conference. The Center focused on ceramics, photography and printmaking.
“The museum has always changed in response to the community,” Poole said.
SVMoA grew with the community, too.
“It flip-flopped from being this thing that attracted people from the outside to being the thing that serves the people who have chosen to live here,” Poole said.
Of all her accomplishments, she is most proud of developing the “Big Idea” multidisciplinary approach to programming, bringing art lessons into local classrooms.
“The Big Idea program has allowed people to come together and explore ideas and understand art in a different way,” Poole said. “It’s just another language for us to communicate with each other and understand our world better.”
Educational outreach has always been an essential part of her process.
“[Museums] are not very valuable entities if all they’re doing is storing and showing art,” Poole said. “What you need to do is get people excited about what they can learn through art—how we can understand ourselves better and how to be in the world better by gaining other perspectives.”
She has also expanded the museum’s offerings to include film, lectures and live music.
“[It] allows everyone to come in from a different vantage point,” Poole said. “Some people are comfortable coming into the gallery. Other people are comfortable sitting in a movie theater. But if the film can elucidate what is happening in the gallery, maybe then the whole community can have a conversation about things that are meaningful.”
Barbi Reed, a former SVMoA board member, said she admired Poole’s guidance over the Museum’s evolution.
“Her authentic openness, passion for art and endless curiosity are matched only by always asking the best questions,” Reed said. “I’ve loved watching Kristin over the years navigate an often complicated challenge with enviable expertise.”
Poole has served everyone from preschoolers to retirees who have lived here their whole lives.
“We provide an art opportunity and they light up,” Poole said. “It allows us to tap into our humanity.”
In a recent interview, Poole got goosebumps as she recalled a student from a sports-oriented family coming up to her at the end of class, saying “Thank you so much, I never get to do this stuff.” Through art, teachers get to see their students learn in a fresh way. The artists themselves get the chance to interact with students.
“When artists have the opportunity to come in and also see their work from a different lens, it adds meaning to their work,” Poole said.
Through the rest of the year, she will continue to work on DEAI (Diversity, Equity, Accessibility and Inclusion) initiatives.
“Museums, if they’re doing their job right, have always been at the forefront of allowing other voices to be seen and heard,” Poole said.
As an organization, they made a commitment to diversify the voices of their artists, educators, summer concerts, et cetera.
“In some ways, that’s the easiest piece because there’s so much good work out there and now you can really access it in a way that we didn’t use to be able to,” Poole said.
They want to create programs not just for marginalized voices but also by them.
“We want to recognize that there is a Shoshone-Bannock Tribe that is central to our history as Idahoans,” Poole said. “There’s a Latino population in this town that has a robust and important contribution to make.”
Working with local artists, musicians, writers and The Hunger Coalition, she worked on SVMoA’s Dia De Los Muertos celebration.
“This celebration is central to many Spanish speaking countries,” Poole said “A lot of the Anglo community really doesn’t know anything about it. It’s rich and it’s deep.”
In her honor, SVMoA is establishing the Kristin Poole Fund for Program Innovation, a fund to support “non-traditional projects.”
“It’s been very important to me to get artists who are experimenting, but also to get work outside these four walls and into the space of the community,” Poole said. “That takes money.”
In the past, her desire for experimentation has gotten her in hot water.
“One of my most important learning experiences was one of the disasters that happened,” Poole said.
Early on, she invited two artists named Karen Finley and Harry Kipper—trailblazers of performance movement in the mid 80s—to perform in Sun Valley. The show featured nudity and profanity. “Not very many people showed up and that was probably the good news,” Poole laughed. “Fortunately, I didn’t get myself fired, but it was pretty horrific.”
As the Sun Valley area itself manages a period of transition, one of the biggest challenges facing SVMoA is keeping a consistent audience, she said.
“It means you have to get uncomfortable,” Poole said. “You have to step out of what is known. You have to risk failing and that’s always hard, because money is often tied to success.”
In her day-to-day, Poole constantly reminds her colleagues that the place they call home is about more than a beautiful mountain.
“We’re a tourist town—but there are so many different ways to be a tourist town,” Poole said. “How do we maintain a tourist-based economy that honors the way of life here that we all came here for? That’s a really fine balance.”
SVMoA is currently looking for its next Artistic Director. Poole says that person needs to be a good manager, a good administrator and needs to be good with people, but, most importantly, they have to want to serve this town and the artists that come through.
“It’s less about a deep knowledge of art or patronage,” Poole said. “Wanting to be here for this town and to make a difference for the lives of the people who live here is the most essential ingredient—and, in some ways, the hardest.” ￼
(1) comment
Finally! She brought us "Crap on the Bridge", without any offers to local artist. That was 100k!
