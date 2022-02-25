Do you have holes in your socks? Oh, you don’t? Then how do you put your feet in? Checkmate.
If you have holes in your other clothes as well, the Sun Valley Museum of Art is hosting a clothes mending workshop on Saturday, Feb. 26, at their Hailey Classroom, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
This workshop is perfect if you failed your latest vibe check because your fit wasn’t on fleek.
(I'm sorry. I don’t know what any of those words mean. But my editor says I have to try to connect with Gen Z. Is it working?) (Editor's Note: No.)
The workshop costs $80 for members and $90 for nonmembers.
Everyone made fun of me in high school because I stayed in and sewed with my mom instead of playing sports. Who’s laughing now, Cameron? I’ve gone from shedding tears to mending tears.
I get all my clothes from my favorite thrift shop in town. That’s right—the dumpster behind Lefty’s. My clothes have more holes than the plot from the new season of “Euphoria." That’s unfair. I have to be honest. I’ve never seen that show. Zoomers, please follow my TikTok. My career depends on it.
