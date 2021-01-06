The Sun Valley Museum of Art is putting women’s suffrage in focus with its new Big Idea project, “Deeds Not Words: Women Working for Change,” which encompasses a new visual arts exhibition and several other events between Friday, Jan. 8, and Friday, April 16. The project draws its title from the slogan of British suffragettes, and examines the ways in which women have pursued and enacted social change throughout history and around the world.
“This project illuminates both very public and very private ways that women have shaped our communities and our nation,” said Kristin Poole, artistic director at SVMoA. “The artwork, films and lectures included in this Big Idea range from scholarly and curious to ambitious and amusing. Each explores a unique story and moment, but combined they reveal a fuller history of our own evolution as a people.”
The visual arts exhibition portion of the Big Idea project showcases the works of six artists, including a specially commissioned body of work by Portland-based artist Pat Boas. At 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11, Boas will join SVMoA for a free artist talk to discuss the work included in “Deeds Not Words.” Boas’ talk is the first of many events under the Big Idea umbrella between now and April.
Visit svmoa.org/the-big-idea to learn more. The museum, located at 591 Fifth St. E. in Ketchum, is open to visitors Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required.
