Passers-by won’t be able to mosey into Sun Valley Museum of Art’s (SVMoA) brick and mortar building starting March 18, when the nonprofit will shut its gallery for facility upgrades.
Thankfully, SVMoA can’t be contained by four walls and a ceiling.
As a result, its programming will stay strong until the building reopens in late June.
On Thursday, March 23, it will present the electrifying documentary “Carole King: Home Again” at the Magic Lantern in Ketchum. And, on Friday, April 7, the spellbinding conclusion to their 2022-23 Performing Arts Series “Parlor in the Round” comes to The Argyros.
Spring classes for youths, teens, adults and families will continue at the museum’s Hailey classroom.
