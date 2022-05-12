SVMoA to offer summer workshops for teens

With their summer camps already sold out, the Sun Valley Museum of Art is offering four new workshops for teens entering grades 6-12 this summer.
Introduction to Fly-Tying
Sun Valley is world renowned for its fly fishing. Instructor James Gillespie has done it his whole life. On Thursday, June 9, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Gillespie will teach “Introduction to Fly Fishing.” Students will learn how to tie classic flies. Participants will leave with the materials they create in class.
Building an Abstract Painting
On Tuesday, June 21, 1-4 p.m., middle school teacher and mixed media artist Kate O’Brien will lead an afternoon of abstract painting. Students will paint what they see as they look at a blurred image that repeatedly changes. Along the way, they will learn new techniques and perspectives.
O’Brien focuses on radial designs and environmental issues and often creates intricate mandala designs with patterns that capture the simple, organic and geometric lines of the natural world. When she’s not making careful, calculated marks, O’Brien loves to create loose, colorful and intuitive abstract paintings.
Let’s Print Hailey!
With a landscape as beautiful as the Wood River Valley, art and nature often go hand in hand. On Thursday, July 7, 12-4 p.m., “Let’s Print Hailey!” will help students capture an environment through printmaking. Using textures from their surroundings, students will create multilayered prints that will be displayed in SVMoA’s Ketchum classroom.
Instructor Kimber Traue teaches art at Bellevue Elementary School. Working with watercolor, printmaking, fiber and mixed-media, she believes in the power of art to encourage dialogue, foster critical thinking and explore new ideas.
Fishy Felt Fun
On Sunday, Aug. 28, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., students will learn to make their own colorful, three-dimensional fish out of felt. Instructor Betty Hayzlet will use rich colors to create contrast.
Tuition for each Teen Workshop is $10, and advance registration is required. Scholarships for tuition are available, and students are encouraged to apply.
In addition to the Summer Teen Workshops, SVMoA is offering two Summer Art Camps in June for youth and teens. Kids Summer Art Camp for elementary school students entering grades 3–5 will run June 13–17, and Middle School Art Week for students entering grades 6–8 will be held June 27–July 1. Tuition for each camp is $300 for members of SVMoA and $350 for nonmembers. Though already sold out, both weeklong, full-day camps have waiting lists. To add a child’s name to a waiting list, visit svmoa.org.
SVMoA requests that unvaccinated individuals wear masks inside the museum and at all indoor SVMoA programs and events.
For more information or to reserve a space in SVMoA’s Summer Teen Workshops (limited spaces), visit svmoa.org or call 208-726-9491. ￼
