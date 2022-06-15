SVMoA sows the seeds for an exciting summer

How do gardens inspire creativity? How do they offer peace? How do they change our experience of the natural world? How do gardens relate to wilderness? Do we grow gardens or do gardens foster out growth?
All summer long, the Sun Valley Museum of Art’s BIG IDEA project will explore these questions and more. The visual arts exhibition “Gardens: Collaborations with Nature” opens Thursday, June 16, at the Ketchum museum, with a public celebration and street party from 5–7 p.m. The event is free of charge.
Local guitar and fiddle duo Tibbles and Sword will play a mix of acoustic instrumental originals and covers. SVMoA will offer complimentary wine from its cellar. Warfield Distillery & Brewery and The Haven will sell drinks.
“We invite you to show up, get inspired, get involved, and, most of all, celebrate as we toast to our dear friend and beloved colleague, Kristin Poole, and share in a sneak peek of our latest BIG IDEA,” said Peter Burke, SVMoA Development Director. Poole is the retiring artistic director at SVMoA.
“Kristin has been an incredible artistic leader—not just for SVMoA, but for this entire community—for more than 25 years,” said Holly Bornemeier, Marketing Director of SVMoA. “She’s ensured that arts and culture are vital in our valley, and she has worked hard to make sure that people of all ages and backgrounds have access to the arts.”
Over her illustrious 25 year career, Poole helped turn SVMoA into the powerhouse it is today and put Ketchum on the map as an arts destination. She also developed the BIG IDEA multidisciplinary approach to programming, offering film, lectures and live music.
Poole will speak at the street party along with SVMoA Curator of Visual Arts Courtney Gilbert at 6 p.m.
“So many of us here in the valley look forward to working in and enjoying gardens in the summer, and it feels like that has been truer than ever during the pandemic,” Gilbert said. “This summer seems like the perfect moment to reflect on the ways that gardens offer so much, from the opportunity to exercise our creative expression to healing and meditative experiences. This project also reflects on the challenges and the joys that occur when humans work in collaboration with the natural world.”
Several of the artists behind “Gardens” will be in attendance.
In the summer of 2021, Ana Maria Hernando visited many gardens throughout the Wood River Valley. Using this inspiration, she creates installations from tulle and organza, conjuring opulent gardens, vibrant and textured.
Sarah Jones’s paintings of flowers made with white paint on white fabric hang from SVMoA’s ceiling. Hailing from Missoula, Montana, this subtle artist is interested in “the things that are barely there, the traceries and stains left behind by the subject, the residues.”
A few years back, Katy Stone was SVMoA’s artist-in-residence. This summer, she will create temporary art pieces in the flowerbed outside SVMoA. Watch as it evolves over the season.
Over the past two years, Jil Weinstock has used plant life, fabric, thread, paper and rubber to explore the relationship between the natural and the artificial. She will present “Unwanted Collaborators” at SVMoA.
“It’s a celebration of the garden as a partnership between people and plants—a partnership in which nature is often the one in control,” Bornemeier said.
However, this exhibition is only just the beginning. The BIG IDEA promises an all-encompassing series of classes, talks and films to encourage community participation and discussion. A schedule of events follows:
- CRAFT SERIES WORKSHOP: “Eco Printing on Paper” with Diane Hill — Wednesday and Thursday, June 22 and 23, 10 a.m.
- FREE EVENING EXHIBITION TOURS: Thursday, June 23, 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
- TEEN WORKSHOP: Let’s Print Hailey! — Thursday, July 7, 12 p.m.
- FREE GALLERY WALK AND MEET & GREET WITH EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR JENNIFER WELLS GREEN: Friday, July 8, 5 p.m.
- FREE EVENING EXHIBITION TOURS: Thursday, July 14, 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
- CRAFT SERIES WORKSHOP: “Art in the Garden: Drawing and Painting Flowers” with Poo Wright-Pulliam — Sunday, July 24, 8:30 a.m.
- CRAFT SERIES WORKSHOP: “Embroidered Gardens” with Jeanne Wigger — Thursday, July 28, 1 p.m.
- FREE GALLERY WALK: Friday, Aug. 6, 5 p.m.
- FREE EVENING EXHIBITION TOURS: Thursday, Aug. 18, 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Walk-in visitors are also welcome any time during The Museum’s open hours: Tuesday–Friday, 10a.m. — 5 p.m., and Saturdays 11 a.m. — 4 p.m. ￼
