SVMoA shares Mexican heritage through dance

Last December, Dirce Flores brought her family to the Sun Valley Museum of Art’s piñata-making workshop. She struck up a conversation with Jeanne Knott, visual arts class assistant, explaining how she was once a professional Mexican folk dancer and saw an opening for it in the Wood River Valley.
Next week, her workshop, “Mexican Folk Dance for Youth,” comes to SVMoA for children ages 10-16 on Tuesday, March 29.
In the class, she explains to the kids that folk dance is a way to reflect the values of Mexican culture.
“In each step, in each sound, in each song we dance, we are not only learning but also teaching,” Flores said. “It not only teaches ... movements and technique, it teaches to love culture, to love traditions, to be proud of the Mexican heritage or even to adopt the Mexican culture as yours.”
As the class progresses, she witnesses students motivated by the pure joy of dance. With technique they gain confidence.
“That’s so valuable to me,” Flores said. “I want them to express [themselves] with freedom.”
She believes dance is a great activity for adults as well as children.
“You exercise your body but also your soul and your mind through movement, through expression and through music,” Flores said. “It’s amazing how dance could put anyone in a better place in life.”
At 10 years old, she danced professionally on Mexican television.
“Art is very important in the emotional development and creative process of a human being,” Flores said. “[It] provides great tools to understand the world with different eyes.”
As a ballet dancer, she performed at theaters and festivals across Oaxaca, experiences that opened up her world. When she became a mother, she put her career on hold.
“My heart never stopped loving dance,” Flores said.
In 2007, Flores visited the Wood River Valley with her husband for the first time.
“We were very impressed with the valley, with the snow, with the people,” she said. “It was a beautiful town to live in, we thought.”
A month later, “young and fearless,” the couple moved to Hailey. Over the years, she formed a bond with SMVoA, taking part in workshops and bringing her children to camps.
“I know the great job SVMoA does bringing arts to the community,” Flores said.
She and her husband created Mis Raíces Mexican Folk Dance Ballet, LLC, so they could work with other nonprofits and schools. Tuesday’s event is bilingual.
“I feel we are living in a world that needs more inclusion, less division, more kindness and activities that could unite us as human beings,” Flores said. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In