In 2022, Sara Mediolaza-Francia was awarded the Sun Valley Museum of Art (SVMoA) High School Arts and Humanities Scholarship. The money helped her attend programming at Maryland Institute College of Art.
“This scholarship made me realize that my dream of becoming an illustrator and working in the fine arts field is possible,” Mediolaza-Francia said.
Over the past 25 years, SVMoA has given out more than $1 million to students and teachers concentrating on the arts. They are now accepting applications for their 2023 Scholarship Program until Wednesday, March 1.
Sophie Sawyers is the director of education at SVMoA.
“SVMoA’s scholarship program provides opportunities to develop skills in the arts and gain greater confidence as young adults and community members,” Sawyers said. “Scholarship season always inspires a sense of joy as we learn what our students and educators are excited by and aspiring to do in the arts and humanities.”
Scholarship funds must be used between April 2023 and February 2024. Here’s a look at what SVMoA is offering this year.
Wendy and Alan Pesky Educator Scholarship — Applicants must be Blaine County educators (pre-K through grade 12) currently teaching in local public or private schools. This scholarship is limited to $1,200 and supports formal professional development related to the visual arts, performing arts and/or humanities.
Gay V. Weak Scholarship — Applicants must be currently enrolled in grade 12 in Blaine County or be enrolled as a full-time college student majoring in the arts or humanities. Preference will be given to those majoring in visual arts and/or performing arts; some humanities will be taken into consideration (art history, creative writing). This renewable scholarship of $2,000 per undergraduate year must be applied toward tuition at an accredited college or university.
Hardy Kaslo Arts & Humanities Scholarship — Applicants must be enrolled in grade 12 at Wood River High School, Silver Creek High School or Carey School and pursuing advanced study in the arts or humanities, including a specific program, trade school, college, internship or apprenticeship. A total of six awards are given annually — a $1,000 award and an honorable mention award of $665 at each of the three high schools.
High School Arts & Humanities Scholarship — Applicants must be Blaine County students currently enrolled in grades 9–12 who seek to further their studies in the arts and humanities outside regular school hours. Scholarships must be used for formal study with a school, summer program or individual instructor. Preference will be given to students who choose to study visual arts (ceramics, drawing, painting, graphic design, photography, film, architecture, etc.) and performing arts (theater, music, dance, voice); applications from students studying humanities (art history, creative writing, literature, language studies) will also be considered. Multiple scholarships of up to $2,500 are awarded annually.
Jack Hornton Memorial Scholarship for the Performing Arts — Applicants must be currently enrolled in grade 11 or 12 in Blaine County. They should demonstrate their love and passion for the study of performing arts and have a strong portfolio of work samples. This includes music, theater, voice or dance. One award of $3,000 will be given annually. Preference will be given to a student who has identified a program outside of the Wood River Valley that will advance their skills and/or technique.
That Time I Knew I Belonged: 2023 Writing Competition — Applicants must be currently enrolled in grade 11 or 12 in Blaine County School District public schools. Submissions can be written in English or Spanish and respond to the prompt, “That time I knew I belonged ….” This award is co-sponsored by The Alliance of Idaho and Sun Valley Museum of Art. Winners will be awarded a gift card to the independent or university bookstore of their choice to help students purchase books for college or technical school, or to support a love of reading. Two first-place winners will receive $500 gift certificates, two additional winners will receive $250 gift certificates and two runners up will receive $100 gift certificates.
