In 2022, Sara Mediolaza-Francia was awarded the Sun Valley Museum of Art (SVMoA) High School Arts and Humanities Scholarship. The money helped her attend programming at Maryland Institute College of Art.

“This scholarship made me realize that my dream of becoming an illustrator and working in the fine arts field is possible,” Mediolaza-Francia said.

Over the past 25 years, SVMoA has given out more than $1 million to students and teachers concentrating on the arts. They are now accepting applications for their 2023 Scholarship Program until Wednesday, March 1.

