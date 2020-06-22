On Wednesday, June 24, at 7 p.m., the Sun Valley Museum of Art will host a free online concert by indie folk rock duo David Wax Museum, featuring husband-and-wife David Wax and Suz Slezak. The concert will be streamed by SVMoA next week, along with some light conversation and Q&A moderated by Kristine Bretall, director of performing arts for the museum.
The band formed nearly a dozen years ago and played at the Sun Valley Opera House in 2013, also visiting five local schools during their time in the valley. Since playing their first concert together, Wax and Slezak have released seven albums, notched several Top 20 chart placements and have played alongside the likes of The Avett Brothers and Los Lobos.
“This band started as a DIY project where we basically said ‘yes’ to the universe, never turned down a gig, and happily played in people’s living rooms,” Wax said. “It was just the two of us, building a band and a life together.”
Though free, registration is required to tune in. Visit svmoa.org/events to learn more.
