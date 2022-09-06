SVMoA announces Performing Arts Residency & Concert Series

International Guitar Night will be at The Argyros March 4 and 5. This is one of the many exciting upcoming shows from SVMoA’s Concert Series.

As the hubbub of summer winds down and tourists scurry back to the woodwork, it’s time to look once again at all the exciting local events coming through the pipeline.

Tickets for the 25th annual Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Performing Arts Residency and Concert Series are now on sale. During their time in Sun Valley, resident artists will work with and perform for local students at Blaine County Schools.

All shows take place at 7:30 p.m. in The Argyros (except for La Cafeteras, which is at the Wood River Performing Arts Theater in Hailey.)

