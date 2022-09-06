SVMoA announces Performing Arts Residency & Concert Series

As the hubbub of summer winds down and tourists scurry back to the woodwork, it’s time to look once again at all the exciting local events coming through the pipeline.
Tickets for the 25th annual Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Performing Arts Residency and Concert Series are now on sale. During their time in Sun Valley, resident artists will work with and perform for local students at Blaine County Schools.
All shows take place at 7:30 p.m. in The Argyros (except for La Cafeteras, which is at the Wood River Performing Arts Theater in Hailey.)
Las Cafeteras — Wednesday, Oct. 21 — $5.30-$45.40
The way Las Cafeteras masterfully blends Afro-Mexican, Americana, Soul, Son Jarocho, Roots, Rock and Hip Hop will make your head spin — in the best way possible.
Duplessy & The Violins of the World — Friday, Nov. 11 — $13.50-$79.60
Some people may think there is only one type of violin. Those people couldn’t be more wrong. These dudes mix and match three very specific styles: Scandinavian nyckelharpa, Chinese erhu and Mongolian horse-headed fiddle. Top it off with their signature gypsy guitar and that’s one tasty sonic stew.
Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards — Thursday, Jan. 19 — $13.50 - $79.60
Onstage, the cello, fiddle and bass are locked in a harmonic conversation. Eavesdrop as they discuss folk, Cajun and rock 'n' roll — what unites them and more importantly, their respective idiosyncrasies.
Sammy Miller & The Congregation — Thursday, Feb. 16 — $16.20 - $371.20
Jazz never sounded this joyful. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself smiling, either from the jubilant music or the bandleader’s witty banter between songs. Whoever said the drummer should sit in the back and stay quiet clearly never met Sammy Miller. This night will inevitably devolve into a full-on dance party.
International Guitar Night — Saturday and Sunday, March 4 - 5 — $16.20-$85.00
Double the nights, double the guitars, double the fun. Take a trip around the world across six strings, 20 frets and all the semitones in between.
Parlor in the Round — Friday, April 7 — $16.20-$85.00
It’s improv comedy without the awkward transitions. It’s a night out at the opera without the urge to take a nap. You’ll laugh. You’ll cry. You’ll ponder human existence. But beware: you might end up part of the show.
Maiah Wynne — Saturday, May 6 — $13.50-$79.60
Award-winning singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Maiah Wynne will haunt your dreams.
