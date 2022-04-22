Each year, The Alliance of Idaho and Sun Valley Museum of Art (SVMoA) team up for a writing competition to support local students.
In this year’s contest, Maria Guadalupe Reyes and Alexis Macias took first place. Luke Mauldin and Keyle Potts took second and Saharay Carrillo took third.
Winners received money to help with books for college or technical school. First-place awards were set at $500, second-place awards at $250 and third-place awards at $100.
On April 28, 2022, there will be a reception on SVMoA’s Hailey Classroom lawn to celebrate the students’ awards at 5:30 p.m. All the winners are invited to read their essays to the public.
“I am so impressed by the students’ openness and courage on the page,” said Becky Lopez, executive director of The Alliance.
The theme of this year’s competition was “That Time I Knew I Belonged.” The essays brimming with wisdom beyond the students’ years.
“I felt for the first time that I could breathe—I had a teacher who I could talk to in my language without having to be left out,” Guadalupe Reyes wrote.
“I am done making myself uncomfortable to make others feel more comfortable,” Macias wrote.
“It’s sometimes hard to feel like I belong in this world, but art continues to show me why I belong, every day,” Mauldin wrote. “I have learned that any work I have to do or obstacle I need to overcome, I belong in the world, and my abilities will always belong to me.”
“I thought strength came from me carrying my burdens, but I realized strength comes from sharing hardships and being open to the support of others,” Potts wrote. “At that moment I knew it was okay to not be perfect.”
“You know, sometimes we have problems in life that we see as impossible to overcome, but remember that if it hurts it is because it is working, nothing is easy in this life but if you make an effort believe me it will bear fruit,” Carrillo wrote in Spanish.
Kristin Poole is the Artistic Director of SVMoA.
“Not only are these essays well written, but they are brave stories that speak to the challenges of making your way in the world with integrity and honesty,” Poole said. “For the Alliance and SVMoA to be able to honor these young people and give them a tiny boost on their journey is the definition of community.” ￼
