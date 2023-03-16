Many who have survived adolescence will look back on that time and cringe. Acne, braces, Axe body spray. Arbitrary cliques, Hot Topic chic, heartbreaking crushes.

But all that stuff, no matter how painful, is only temporary. High school is also about carving your own place in the world.

For the third year, The Alliance of Idaho and the Sun Valley Museum of Art (SVMoA) are teaming up for the “That Time I Knew I Belonged” writing competition, celebrating essays about finding one’s place.

jthyne@mtexpress.com

Load comments