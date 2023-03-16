Many who have survived adolescence will look back on that time and cringe. Acne, braces, Axe body spray. Arbitrary cliques, Hot Topic chic, heartbreaking crushes.
But all that stuff, no matter how painful, is only temporary. High school is also about carving your own place in the world.
For the third year, The Alliance of Idaho and the Sun Valley Museum of Art (SVMoA) are teaming up for the “That Time I Knew I Belonged” writing competition, celebrating essays about finding one’s place.
Ava Scanlan is communications manager of SVMoA.
“The Alliance and SVMoA have a shared interest in building and celebrating communities in their different forms—from what happens on the soccer field, to the dinner table, to the classroom, to a dance class, to a walk in the woods, to the pages of a book,” Scanlan wrote in a press release. “The writing competition is designed to recognize and honor the various ways people belong. Both organizations understand that diverse communities are stronger when everyone can flourish.”
Originally due March 1 with the other SVMoA scholarships, the deadline for this writing competition has been extended to March 31. Essays can be in English or Spanish and should be 500-800 words.
“Participants are encouraged to write personal, autobiographical stories that directly address the prompt and reveal something about what makes a community work – and about the moments when it doesn’t,” Scanlan wrote. “What does it mean to belong? Where do you feel at home? When do you feel connected? Essays will be evaluated on originality, quality of writing, humor and emotional resonance. Students who might be the first in their family to attend college are encouraged to participate.”
Winners will be awarded a gift card to the independent or university bookstore of their choice to help students purchase books for college or technical school, or simply to support a love of reading. Two first-place winners will receive $500 gift certificates, two additional winners will receive $250 gift certificates, and two runners up will receive $100 gift certificates.
Winners will be notified on April 5 and will be invited to share their essays in a public presentation at SVMoA’s Hailey Classroom on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In