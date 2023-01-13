For the past 29 years, a number of the world’s great minds—writers and journalists, policymakers and poets—have congregated at the Sun Valley Pavilion to share ideas each summer.
The Sun Valley Writers Conference (SVWC) is set to bring back another slate of stars on July 22-24.
SVWC Literary Director John Burnham Schwartz says 2023 is “the strongest literary list we’ve ever had.”
The lineup has five Pulitzer Prize winners, two National Book Award finalists, six New York Times bestsellers and a former U.S. Poet Laureate.
“Every year, the biggest star of the Sun Valley Writers’ Conference is our program, and the biggest star of our program is not one individual writer, however amazing, but all of the writers taken together—an unparalleled literary constellation of breadth, talent, and insight,” Schwartz said.
Speakers include former poet laureate Tracy K. Smith, New York Times columnist Ezra Klein, historian Anne Applebaum, humorist Dave Barry, science writer Ed Yong and Salvadorian poet Javier Zamora among many others.
There will be two passes available—the Full Conference Pass for $1,100 and a Next Generation Pass (35 and under) for $550. A limited number of tickets will be sold online on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 10 a.m. MST on Feb. 16. SVWC will not be implementing a lottery system this year.
For specific Pavilion talks, single event tickets will also be available for $35 each. In partnership with The Community Library, the SVWC will also offer free Lawn Talks with some of the writers.
