Sun Valley Writers Conference provides details for summer 2022

Journalists, playwrights, poets and filmmakers come from all over the world to the Sun Valley Writers’ Conference. This year, it runs July 22-24.

 Photo courtesy of the Sun Valley Writers Conference

For the past 29 years, a number of the world’s great minds—writers and journalists, policymakers and poets—have congregated at the Sun Valley Pavilion to share ideas each summer.

The Sun Valley Writers Conference (SVWC) is set to bring back another slate of stars on July 22-24.

SVWC Literary Director John Burnham Schwartz says 2023 is “the strongest literary list we’ve ever had.”

jthyne@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments