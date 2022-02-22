Sun Valley Writers Conference announces 2022 lineup

The Sun Valley Writers’ Conference has announced the lineup of speakers for their 2022 installment, taking place July 16-18. Exciting voices across literary genres—fiction and nonfiction writers, journalists, playwrights, poets and filmmakers—will gather at the Sun Valley Pavilion to discuss their creative processes.
Presenters this year include Heather McGhee, Anthony Doerr, Elizabeth Kolbert, Evan Osnos, Ocean Vuong, Lauren Groff, Erich Schwartzel, Rita Dove and Terry Tempest Williams, among many others.
McGhee, author of “The Sum of Us,” is chair of the board for Color of Change, the country’s largest online racial justice organization, and volunteers for numerous other fields of philanthropy and social justice
Last year, novelist Doerr followed up his sweeping New York Times-Bestselling epic “All the Light We Cannot See,” with the even more ambitious “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” spanning centuries.
Kolbert is an environmentalist journalist and author. She won the Pulitzer Prize for “The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History.”
Osnos covers politics and foreign affairs for The New Yorker. In 2014, his book “Age of Ambition: Chasing Fortune, Truth, and Faith in the New China” won the National Book Award for nonfiction.
Vuong’s “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous” navigates the author’s complicated relationship with his mother in heart wrenching detail. His newest collection of poetry, “Time is a Mother,” is set to come out in April.
Groff has published four novels and two short story collections.
Schwartzel is a film industry reporter in the Wall Street Journal’s Los Angeles bureau. He released “Red Carpet: Hollywood, China, and the Global Battle for Cultural Supremacy” to great acclaim.
Dove is a poet and essayist. In the 1990s, she became the first African American to serve as United States Poet Laureate.
Williams writes creative nonfiction and the lyrical essay, advocating for environmental justice in the American west.
John Burnham Schwartz is SVWC’s literary director.
“From some of our most insightful writers and thinkers about the current state of democracy and the critical state of the Supreme Court, to the high-stakes war being waged between China and Hollywood for the world’s cultural soul, and the dramatic and timely history of venture capital from the 1960s to today, we are so excited to be able to share this with you, our beloved community,” Schwartz said.
Hip-hop comedy improv group Freestyle Love Supreme will also perform.
Because of its popularity, SVWC is implementing a lottery system for its 2022 passes. Applications are open through Wednesday, Feb. 23.
A full conference pass costs $1,100. The Next Generation Pass—available for those under 35—costs $550. These include access to all Pavilion talks and breakout sessions, as well as breakfasts and lunches served on the Sun Valley Resort campus.
For more information and to enter the lottery, visit svwc.com. ￼
