Sun Valley Wellness Festival announces new board president

Allison Quistgard Scherer, a certified integrative nutrition health and wellness coach, is the new Sun Valley Wellness Festival board president. The festival returns May 26-29, 2023.

Each year, the Sun Valley Wellness Festival kicks off the summer season for the area with dozens of workshops and presentations. In 2023, it will return Memorial Day Weekend, May 26-29, with a new board president, Allison Quistgard Scherer, at the helm.

“I hope to usher forward our mission to inspire and support the wellness of the mind, body, spirit, and environment through education, experiences and community,” Quistgard Scherer said. “If two and a half years of COVID has taught us anything, we must advocate for ourselves and truly own our health.”

Quistgard Scherer is a certified integrative nutrition health and wellness coach. She has taken a deep dive into the science behind many wellness concepts like nutrigenomics, biohacking and psycho-spirituality. She is the founder of Sprig and Glow, a health and wellness company.

