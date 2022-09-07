Sun Valley Wellness Festival announces new board president

Each year, the Sun Valley Wellness Festival kicks off the summer season for the area with dozens of workshops and presentations. In 2023, it will return Memorial Day Weekend, May 26-29, with a new board president, Allison Quistgard Scherer, at the helm.
“I hope to usher forward our mission to inspire and support the wellness of the mind, body, spirit, and environment through education, experiences and community,” Quistgard Scherer said. “If two and a half years of COVID has taught us anything, we must advocate for ourselves and truly own our health.”
Quistgard Scherer is a certified integrative nutrition health and wellness coach. She has taken a deep dive into the science behind many wellness concepts like nutrigenomics, biohacking and psycho-spirituality. She is the founder of Sprig and Glow, a health and wellness company.
“Sometimes it’s just one little thing, one little idea, one little story that becomes your ah-ha moment, and suddenly you’re on a new trajectory in one’s health journey,” Quistgard Scherer said.
To research longevity, she has traveled to Blue Zones, the five regions in the world that are home to the highest concentration of centenarians (a person who has reached 100 years of age): Okinawa, Japan; Sardinia, Italy; Nicoya, Costa Rica; Ikaria, Greece; and Loma Linda, California.
She supports regenerative agriculture, a rehabilitation and conservation approach to farming and food systems.
“If we are what we eat, then healthy soil means healthier food, and more nutritious food means a healthier body,” Quistgard Scherer said.
She put her cognitive-behavioral therapy training to work with WW International (formerly Weight Watchers). Cognitive-behavioral therapy is a form of talk therapy that identifies and seeks to change negative patterns of thoughts, feelings and behaviors.
“It’s essential because if one can recognize their distortions in thinking, they can better understand the behavior and use problem-solving skills to cope with and modify difficult situations,” Quistgard Scherer said. “All the while developing greater confidence in one’s abilities. Real change occurs when you understand your ‘why.’ It’s incredible to see the transformation.” ￼
