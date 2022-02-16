Sun Valley Wellness Festival announces Cheryl Welch Thomas Scholarship Fund

Back in 1997, a local business group was searching for an event to fill “spring slack.” They teamed up with Elkhorn and Cheryl Thomas of Chapter One Books to help create the Sun Valley Wellness Festival. That first event was such a success, they couldn’t fit everyone who turned up to the venue.
“The Festival was fun, energetic and delightful,” Thomas said. “We knew we’d found something people were hungry for. The magic of the first Wellness Festival was palpable.”
Now, the event has expanded into multiple days of speakers, music, movement and outdoor adventures. On its 25th anniversary, the Wellness Festival honors the emeritus board member’s dedication with the Cheryl Welch Thomas Scholarship Fund.
The fund offers full and partial attendance scholarships for applicants in need.
“It is essential that everyone has access to the life-changing information, connection, community and experiences offered at the Festival,” Thomas said. “I hope the fund gives people the opportunity to learn, participate and enjoy as we have all these years, regardless of their financial situation.”
Geneal Thompson, president of the Festival’s board of director, said the scholarship is an ideal way to recognize Thomas’ contributions.
“Cheryl has been a champion and creative force for the Sun Valley Wellness Festival since day one, but she has done most of the work quietly and behind the scenes, because that is her humble nature,” Thompson said. “This scholarship, helping others attend the festival to grow and learn, is truly the best way we could possibly honor all that Cheryl has done for the festival over the years.”
Since its inauguration Thomas has only seen the festival grow. She helped the event develop its own non-profit organization led by a volunteer board of directors.
“The community has been the key to the event’s longevity and success,” Thomas said. “We have all worked together.”
This year’s festival runs June 10-13.
“The Festival is uplifting,” Thomas said. “Many people look forward to it each year as a path to their new year. I think participants of the Festival will leave with a renewed sense of hope and friendship.”
The Festival will start taking online scholarship applications on March 15 at sunvalleywellness.org/scholarship. ￼￼
