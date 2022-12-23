‘Twas the night before Christmas, around 5:30 p.m.,
‘Twas the night before Christmas, around 5:30 p.m.,
It was “Joy to the World” with a dash of “Carpe Diem.”
Up on the mountain, Snow School readied their flares.
While spectators waited for the parade to be shared.
Down on the Lodge Terrace and all through the Village,
Cocoa was sipped with minimal spillage.
With complimentary cookies, all were well-fed,
While visions of pyrotechnics danced in their heads.
The carolers sang classics, the harmonies just right,
Despite certain lyrics, it was not a ‘Silent Night.’
With mamma in Patagonia and I in Helly Hansen,
The music was so cheery we couldn’t help but dancin’.
We had spent the whole day shredding the powder.
She made it without falling, and I couldn’t be prouder.
Dollar is for skiers who seek fun but not danger,
It’s for young ones to feel safe, like a child in a manger.
When what to my wondering eyes did appear,
A ribbon to red, so bold, so clear.
One girl worried it was aliens come to abduct her
But there was no need to worry—it was our favorite ski instructors.
More rapid than eagles, these professionals they came,
Aglow in the night like a flickering flame.
They spoke not a word, but went straight to their work,
It was a trek from the stars like one Captain Kirk.
With bated breath, we watched our beloved parade,
With hundreds of torches vividly displayed.
Down the mountain, they proudly descended,
Who knew a night could be oh so splendid?
This festivity is as old as Sun Valley itself,
As important as garland or elf on the shelf.
Other resorts do it, too, like Jackson and Vail,
It dazzles all spectators, without any fail.
But this lovely tradition goes way back to Europe,
Like your favorite Belgium waffles all covered in syrup.
It started in Austria with the run of the Krampus,
So make sure to behave, all you students on campus.
When up over our heads arose such a BOOM!
And the night lit up in a colorful plume.
Never had I seen such a magnificent sky.
Was it the 24th of December or the 4th of July?
I wanted a spectacle, and Sun Valley did the trick,
We all headed home to leave cookies for Saint Nick.
When I pitched my editor a poem, he feared I’d be satirical,
But the holiday spirit got the best of me—it’s a true Christmas miracle.
Reporter
