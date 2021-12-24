The Christmas Eve Ice Show makes a comeback this year. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the show begins at 5:30 p.m. Local ice skaters and national stars will perform to your favorite holiday tunes.
Special guests include U.S. National Team member Angela Wang as well as Russian Master of Sport Natalia Zaitseva pairing up with U.S. Olympian Jeremy Barrett.
After the show, the torchlight parade down Dollar commences. Over 150 SnowSports instructors will take the lift up and create a ribbon of light up and down the mountain.
Stay afterward for the fireworks display, which can be viewed from the Village, the ice rink or pavilion lot.
I am a big fan of parades, but I’m afraid of the dark. I wish we could just have fireworks during the day.
