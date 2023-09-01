Sun Valley Resort been selling passes for the upcoming ski season for a few months now, but they aren’t ready to fully transition to winter yet.
The resort has scheduled a number of events to round out the summer this Labor Day Weekend, highlighted by a pickleball tournament at the Sun Valley Tennis Center and a concert by local favorites Reckless Kelly and Micky and the Motorcars on Sunday, Sept. 3.
Festivities begin Friday, Sept. 1 with a free screening of the family favorite “The Princess Bride” on the Sun Valley Pavilion lawn at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, Sept. 2, Sun Valley on Ice closes the season with Olympic bronze medalist Jason Brown. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.sunvalley.com.
Also on Saturday is the Silver Car Auction, an event that brings classic vintage models, muscle cars, foreign exotics and more together at the Pavilion lawn. The auction runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will continue on Sunday.
Beginning Saturday morning and continuing through Labor Day is the main event: a pickleball tourney with nothing more than some bragging rights on the line. Registration costs $35 per person or $70 per team. To reserve a spot, call the Tennis and Pickleball Center at 208-622-2156.
From Friday through Sunday, the Sun Valley Village will host a series of vendors selling unique Western attire and accessories, including bolo ties, turquoise jewelry, silk scarves, hat bands and more. Commonform Jewelry from Bozeman, Montana, will be taking up residency in Pete Lane’s for the weekend to sell their wares. The vendors will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Another company that is coming in for the weekend’s festivities is Kemo Sabe Hats. In fact, they’re already here. Kemo Sabe opened their pop up store at the Sun Valley Resort on the Aug. 26 and will run it through the Sept. 4. The store is in the resort village and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Also available all weekend are trail rides, courtesy of the crew at the Sun Valley Stables and Western Horseman’s Center.
The weekend ends with one of the area’s most well known artists coming home to perform: Mickey and the Motorcars from Stanley, now based in Austin, Texas, will take the stage with Reckless Kelly from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Reckless Kelly is retiring after this tour, so come check them out for the last time at the Sun Valley Pavilion. The show benefits the Blaine County Charitable Fund and Stella’s Shelter Fund. Tickets can be purchased online. at eventbrite.com/e/reckless-kelly-w-micky-the-motorcars-tickets-630243223447. ￼
