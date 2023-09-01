19-04-17 ARTS Reckless Kelly.jpg

Willy Braun of Reckless Kelly stirs up a crowd at the Sun Valley Pavilion in 2013.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Sun Valley Resort been selling passes for the upcoming ski season for a few months now, but they aren’t ready to fully transition to winter yet.

The resort has scheduled a number of events to round out the summer this Labor Day Weekend, highlighted by a pickleball tournament at the Sun Valley Tennis Center and a concert by local favorites Reckless Kelly and Micky and the Motorcars on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Festivities begin Friday, Sept. 1 with a free screening of the family favorite “The Princess Bride” on the Sun Valley Pavilion lawn at 7 p.m.

The Silver Car Auction is a Labor Day Weekend tradition in Sun Valley.

