Sun Valley offers an afternoon at the opera

On Saturday, Jan. 29, Sun Valley Opera will present a live simulcast of the Metropolitan Opera’s new production of Verdi’s “Rigoletto.” The show begins at 10:55 a.m. in Hailey’s Big Wood 4 Cinema.
Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher offers a stunning new spin on the Verdi classic. Transporting the audience into 1920s Europe, the show features Catherine Zuber’s opulent costuming and Michael Yeargen’s Art Deco sets. Baritone Quinn Kelsey fearlessly leads the show as the titular role in what early reviews have described as the performance of a lifetime.
The show is based on a polarizing 1832 play “Le roi s’amuse” by Victor Hugo, wherein a hunchbacked jester battles with the human condition.
President and co-founder of the Sun Valley Opera Frank Meyer warns spectators not to seek out spoilers before seeing the performance.
“This is a perfect show for those who have never been to an opera as well as opera fans,” Meyer said. “So full of good tunes from solo to quartet, plus high drama.”
To celebrate the start of Sun Valley Opera’s WinterFest22, they will offer Muffins and Mimosas starting at 10 a.m. Tickets cost $20.
