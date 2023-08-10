The love of dance has taken Sun Valley native Isabella Boylston around the world, and she will continue her journey as long as her body and mind allow her.
“Ballet for me is more than performing. It’s freedom of expression and physical meditation as my mind is so focused in my body,” Boylston said in a recent interview.
Boylston is a principal dancer with the American Ballet Theater based in New York City, and tours internationally. She is performing to a sold out crowd Thursday Aug. 10 and Saturday, Aug. 12 at The Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum.
“It’s exciting to see these artists in such an intimate setting, and I hope that people are entertained the whole time,” she said.
The show titled “Isabella Boylston and Friends” features her ABT colleagues, principal dancers Calvin Royal and James Whiteside along with internationally renowned concert pianist Jacek Mysinsky and musical guest Rozzi.
Boylston started her journey at 3 years old, attending a dance class hosted at the YMCA.
“I took my first ballet classes with Hilarie (Neely) at Footlight Dance, and from there I was hooked,” Boylston said.
Her family ended up moving to Colorado when she was 7, and Boylston started attending the Denver Academy of Ballet. She had to take a bus an hour each way to get to dance classes, when her family decided to send her to the Harid Conservatory, a ballet boarding school in Florida.
“I was actually scouted for the junior American Ballet Theater, but my parents told me I had to graduate high school first before going. The moment I graduated, I moved to New York City and joined, and it’s where I’ve been ever since,” Boylston said.
ABT tours the United States, performing for 300,000 people annually.The companyhas done more than 30 international tours to 45 countries in order to share American ballet with the world.
The dance company was started in 1939 and has featured many influential dancers through the years. Notably, Mikhail Baryshnikov became artistic director of ABT in 1980 and strengthened their standing in the dance community. On April 27, 2006, by an act of Congress, American Ballet Theatre was designated America’s National Ballet Company.
“One of the most meaningful experiences of my career so far was being asked to be a guest performer at the Paris Opera Ballet. The performance was on Christmas Eve, and I just remember how amazing the audience was,” Boylston said.
Another highlight on her biography for ABT was being invited to dance at the White House in 2021.
Boylston said she thinks about her journey in ballet and even with all the pressures and sacrifice, pushing through the pain and grueling hours in the studio, she wouldn’t choose to do anything else.
“My coach, who is 90 years old and a ballerina, said to me to dance as long as you can find your joy, and that’s what I would tell any young dancer who is thinking about a professional career,” Boylston said.
Her coach is Irina Kolpakova, a renowned dancer from Leningrad, and she has been the principal coach at ABT since 1990, according to her ABT biography.
After the performances in Sun Valley, Boylston will be on vacation until the fall, when the company returns to Lincoln Center in New York and then does a two-week tour in China.
