Isabella Boylston

Sun Valley native Isabella Boylston loves coming home to perform for local audiences.

The love of dance has taken Sun Valley native Isabella Boylston around the world, and she will continue her journey as long as her body and mind allow her.

“Ballet for me is more than performing. It’s freedom of expression and physical meditation as my mind is so focused in my body,” Boylston said in a recent interview.

Boylston is a principal dancer with the American Ballet Theater based in New York City, and tours internationally. She is performing to a sold out crowd Thursday Aug. 10 and Saturday, Aug. 12 at The Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum.

