The Sun Valley Music Festival will have its final 2022 performance at the Sun Valley Pavilion on Aug. 18.

Nature has always been an indelible part of the Sun Valley Music Festival experience. Bald Mountain’s grandeur is visible from the Pavilion as warm summer breezes blow through.

“The elevation, mountains, trees, endless sky—combined with the most welcoming of communities—inspires me and all our musicians to bring the ideas and passions of composers from across the centuries to life,” SVMF music director Alasdair Neale is quoted on their website.

It’s fitting, then, that SVMF’s final show of the 2022 season is an ode to the wonder of hiking. The orchestra will perform “An Alpine Symphony” Thursday, Aug. 18, at 6:30 p.m. As always, it is free.

