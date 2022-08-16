Nature has always been an indelible part of the Sun Valley Music Festival experience. Bald Mountain’s grandeur is visible from the Pavilion as warm summer breezes blow through.
“The elevation, mountains, trees, endless sky—combined with the most welcoming of communities—inspires me and all our musicians to bring the ideas and passions of composers from across the centuries to life,” SVMF music director Alasdair Neale is quoted on their website.
It’s fitting, then, that SVMF’s final show of the 2022 season is an ode to the wonder of hiking. The orchestra will perform “An Alpine Symphony” Thursday, Aug. 18, at 6:30 p.m. As always, it is free.
The epic tone poem by Richard Strauss details a day of hiking through the Alps from dawn to dusk. If the audience listens closely, they can hear vivid images of forests, brooks, a waterfall, meadows, pastures, a glacier and a big storm.
To enhance the experience, the orchestra will add an organ, a wind machine, a heckelphone and a thunder sheet.
2022 has been perhaps the most riveting SVMF season yet.
Audiences have enjoyed fresh arrangements on the national anthem, the buoyancy of “Schubert’s Symphony No. 5.,” the transcendence of “Fantasy for Piano,” the evocative storytelling of “Mother Goose,” the sonic tapestry of Beethoven’s “Pastoral” Symphony, the virtuosity of Daniil Trifonov, the Andalusian folk of “The Three-Cornered Hat”, the electric vibrancy of Stravinsky’s Violin Concerto, the chaos of Brahms’s String Quartet No. 2, the progressive bluegrass of Time for Three, the joy of the dance party on the lawn and the pulsating rhythym of “Hornucopia.”
“An Alpine Symphony” will surely not disappoint. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In