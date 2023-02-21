What’s better than one piano? That’s right: Two pianos.
Sun Valley Music Festival has announced “Two Pianos: Who Could Ask For Anything More?” coming Aug. 8.
Each summer SVMF offers world-class orchestral performances and state-of-the-art educational programs free of charge. Even though the Sun Valley Pavilion is famous for comforting summer breezes, their funding does not come out of thin air. That’s why they host their annual gala, a dazzling, ticketed night to keep the dream of SVMF alive.
The 2023 Gala will feature Michael Feinstein and Jean-Yves Thibaudet performing works by George and Ira Gershwin, Cole Porter and Leonard Bernstein, with ventures into jazz, ragtime, Latin music and stride.
Feinstein has been nominated for five Grammys and an Emmy, alongside a number of platinum-selling albums.
“It is a rare, humbling, and joyful opportunity to collaborate with Jean-Yves,” Feinstein said. “Having been a fervent admirer of his for so long, it’s a heady experience to actually create with him in tandem. As an artist, he is a peerless musical talent, one truly for the ages.”
Thibaudet is no stranger to the Sun Valley Pavilion. He has already left his mark with exuberant stage presence and ravishing talent. Recording over 50 albums, he has proven himself to be one of the greatest pianists working today.
“This opportunity to collaborate with Michael is really a dream come true,” Thibaudet said. “Since our first meeting, I felt that incredible chemistry between us, and we are thrilled to share the stage in Sun Valley with the renowned Festival Orchestra.”
Although they have toured previously, this appearance by the pair in Sun Valley will be a unique showcase. With piano duos and solos, vocals from Feinstein and help from the Festival’s all-star orchestra, the duo will put their own tasteful spin on the Great American Songbook with some colorful anecdotes in between.
Tickets range $85-$2,000. They are open to the public Wednesday, April 19. Visit svmusicfestival.org for more information. ￼
