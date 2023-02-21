Feinstein and Thibaudet to headline SVMF Gala

Sun Valley Music Festival has announced Michael Feinstein and Jean-Yves Thibaudet “Two Pianos: Who Could Ask For Anything More?” for its 2023 Gala Concert on Aug. 8. Gala sales open to the public on Wednesday, April 19.

 Photo courtesy of Sun Valley Music Festival

What’s better than one piano? That’s right: Two pianos.

Sun Valley Music Festival has announced “Two Pianos: Who Could Ask For Anything More?” coming Aug. 8.

Each summer SVMF offers world-class orchestral performances and state-of-the-art educational programs free of charge. Even though the Sun Valley Pavilion is famous for comforting summer breezes, their funding does not come out of thin air. That’s why they host their annual gala, a dazzling, ticketed night to keep the dream of SVMF alive.

jthyne@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments