The Sun Valley Music Festival begins their 38th season this weekend.

 Photo courtesy of Sun Valley Music Festival

The Sun Valley Music Festival kicks off its 38th season this Sunday. The festival is the largest privately funded, admission-free classical music festival in the United States.

For 37 years, as warm summer breezes flow through Sun Valley Resort, concert musicians from all around the world ready their instruments to provide state-of-the-art orchestrations.

This year, the festival will come to the Sun Valley Pavilion from July 24-Aug. 18, presenting 14 free concerts. Attendees can enjoy the performances from the Pavilion or the Pavilion lawn, depending on their preference and how early they arrive to claim a seat.

