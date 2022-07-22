The Sun Valley Music Festival kicks off its 38th season this Sunday. The festival is the largest privately funded, admission-free classical music festival in the United States.
For 37 years, as warm summer breezes flow through Sun Valley Resort, concert musicians from all around the world ready their instruments to provide state-of-the-art orchestrations.
This year, the festival will come to the Sun Valley Pavilion from July 24-Aug. 18, presenting 14 free concerts. Attendees can enjoy the performances from the Pavilion or the Pavilion lawn, depending on their preference and how early they arrive to claim a seat.
Alasdair Neale returns as music director.
“We are delighted to present once again a series of orchestral and chamber performances of the highest caliber from an all-star orchestra and top-notch soloists, free of charge, all in a setting of breathtaking beauty,” Neale said. “The joy of music connects our community and brings us together in the majestic surroundings of the Sun Valley Pavilion.”
Here is a look at the lineup for this year's season.
Beethoven’s “Emperor” Concerto —Sunday, July 24
As a part of this year’s focus on contemporary composers, the season will kick off with Jessie Montgomery’s “Banner,” a fresh arrangement on the traditional “Star-Spangled Banner.” Then, Orion Wiess will take on one of the most famous piano concertos ever: Beethoven’s “Emperor.”
The Lighter Side of Tchaikovsky and Schubert — Tuesday, July 26
Principal cellist Amos Yang is featured as a soloist for Tchaikovsky’s Rococo Variations. To keep the buoyancy, they will also perform Schubert’s Symphony No. 5.
Orion Weiss with Festival Musicians — Thursday, July 28
Orion Weiss and the festival’s principal keyboard player, Peter Henderson, will perform Schubert’s transcendent “Fantasy for Piano, for four hands.” Afterwards, Weiss will join festival musicians in Schumann’s Piano Quintet in E-flat Major.
Stories and Poems — Friday, July 29
The Festival Chamber Orchestra will perform the complete ballet score of Maurice Ravel’s “Mother Goose,” a setting of five fairy tales. Tenor Nicholas Phan and Principal Horn William VerMeulen will share a musical conversation with Britten’s elegant serenade for tenor, horn and strings.
Beethoven’s “Pastoral” Symphony — Tuesday, Aug. 2
Beethoven’s “Pastoral” Symphony is a sonic tapestry with imitations of bird calls, a babbling brook, a thunderstorm and a shepherd’s song. They will finish the show with Beethoven’s Leonore Overture No. 3.
Trifonov Plays Brahms — Thursday, Aug. 4
Grammy Award-winning pianist Daniil Trifonov will perform Brahms’s epic Piano Concerto No. 2, the longest and one of the most difficult of piano concerti in the standard repertoire. The Times of London called Trifonov “the most astounding pianist of our age.”
Hidden Gems — Saturday, Aug. 6
Drawing inspiration from Andalusian folk music and traditional flamenco rhythms, Spanish composer Manuel de Falla’s scored the 12-minute ballet to “The Three-Cornered Hat.” Principal Trumpet Andrew McCandless will perform Canadian composer John Estacio’s Trumpet Concerto. The show ends with José Pablo Moncayo’s rowsing “Huapango.”
Elgar Symphony No. 1 — Monday, Aug. 8
This symphony was an instant hit and its popularity has endured. More than 10 recordings of it have been released in the first decade of the 21st century.
Josefowicz Plays Stravinsky — Tuesday, Aug. 9
The show opens with Lili Boulanger’s graceful “Of a Spring Morning.” Leila Josefowicz will perform Stravinsky’s Violin Concerto, a piece with electric vibrancy and Baroque overtones. The show closes with Tchaikovsky’s catchy, authentic “Capriccio Italien.”
Bronfman Quartet Plays Brahms and Haydn — Thursday, Aug. 11
The festival’s string quartet will perform Brahms’s String Quartet No. 2, a full battle over a composition. Afterward, they will play Haydn’s Quartet Op. 76, No. 2, a deliberate yet buoyant piece.
Time For Three and Gabriela Lena Frank: Three Latin American Dances
for Orchestra — Saturday, Aug. 13Be prepared to have your minds blown with this night of musical fusion magic. Grammy-nominated composer Gabriela Lena Frank will team up with progressive bluegrass group Time for Three. They will perform “Contact,” a work co-commissioned by the festival from Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Kevin Puts.
Pops Night and Lawn Party — Sunday, Aug. 14
This night features double trouble for its conductors. First, Neale will conduct a standard Pops Night Tribute to the Armed Forces. Then, guest conductor Andy Einhorn will lead the Festival Orchestra for “The Best of Americana,” with favorite pieces from film, Broadway and beloved composers. Two Broadway singers will join. After the show, be prepared to cut a rug for the festival’s third annual lawn party.
Hornucopia — Tuesday, Aug. 16
Sixteen of the country’s greatest horn players will meet on the Pavilion stage to perform arrangements of songs ranging from classical to jazz to rock ‘n’ roll with a thundering rhythm section behind them.
Alpine Symphony — Thursday, Aug. 18
Richard Strauss’s opulent piece details a day spent hiking in the Alps through music. In the melodies, listeners can visualize forests, brooks, waterfalls, meadows, pastures, glaciers and storms, not unlike Sun Valley itself. In order to achieve this vivid imagery, the orchestra includes 16 horns, an organ, a wind machine, a heckelphone and a thunder sheet.
