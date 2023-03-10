The odd, oft-misquoted adage, “Talking about music is like dancing about architecture” points out how useless it is to define music in words.
Sun Valley Music Festival (SVMF) Director Alasdair Neale disagrees. But, it takes someone as knowledgeable and eloquent as Neale to harness the transcendence of music through the English language. And, only a rare professional can explain complex theory to a gathering of curious ears.
That’s exactly what he does in his beloved “Upbeat with Alasdair” sessions at The Community Library. Anyone who has sat in the Sun Valley Pavilion during a bombastic SVMF concert on a summer night has likely wondered how the many parts make a coherent, often beautiful whole. What really goes on behind the curtain to bring all this magic together?
Neale has the expertise and articulation to tell you.
To kick off the SVMF Winter Season, Alasdair Neale will host “Orchestral Conversations—Meet the Brass” at The Community Library on Tuesday, March 14, at 6:30 p.m.
For those who can’t attend in person, SVMF will broadcast the event live on their YouTube. Only in-person attendees will be able to participate in the Q&A session that will take place toward the end of the presentation.
This time around, Neale will not be alone onstage. He will be joined by principal musicians Andrew McCandless, trumpet; William VerMeulen, horn; Gordon Wolfe, trombone; and Peter Wahrhaftig, tuba. They will discuss the unique characteristics of each represented instrument.
The will also offer a sneak peek into the fifth Winter Season of SVMF coming to The Argyros in Ketchum from March 15-17 at 7 p.m. There, they will perform Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition” in an arrangement for 21 brass and percussion musicians.
“I am thrilled to welcome my colleagues from the brass and percussion sections of the Festival Orchestra for an evening of dynamic, virtuosic and colorful music that showcases the musicians’ talents and stimulates our musical imaginations,” Neale said.
The show will last about four hours with an intermission. The same program will be performed each evening.
Admission is free to both the discussion and the performances, but space is limited, and reservations are required. For more information, visit svmusicfestival.org.
