SVMF gets down to 'Brass' tacks

Sun Valley Music Festival Music Director Alasdair Neale will host his popular “Upbeat with Alasdair” speaking series in person at the Community Library on Tuesday, March 14.

 Photo courtesy of the Sun Valley Music Festival

The odd, oft-misquoted adage, “Talking about music is like dancing about architecture” points out how useless it is to define music in words.

Sun Valley Music Festival (SVMF) Director Alasdair Neale disagrees. But, it takes someone as knowledgeable and eloquent as Neale to harness the transcendence of music through the English language. And, only a rare professional can explain complex theory to a gathering of curious ears.

That’s exactly what he does in his beloved “Upbeat with Alasdair” sessions at The Community Library. Anyone who has sat in the Sun Valley Pavilion during a bombastic SVMF concert on a summer night has likely wondered how the many parts make a coherent, often beautiful whole. What really goes on behind the curtain to bring all this magic together?

