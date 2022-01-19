For decades, the Sun Valley Music Festival (SVMF) has been the largest privately funded, admission-free classical music festival in the United States, a staple for our local culture. Now, they have officially announced their 2022 return.
SVMF comes back to the Sun Valley Pavilion July 24-Aug. 18. For its 38th season, there will be 14 free concerts as well as a gala fundraising performance.
Alasdair Neale returns as music director.
“We are delighted to present once again a series of orchestral and chamber performances of the highest caliber from an all-star orchestra and top-notch soloists, free of charge, all in a setting of breathtaking beauty,” Neale said. “The joy of music connects our community and brings us together in the majestic surroundings of the Sun Valley Pavilion.”
This year, SVMF also celebrates 25 years of its Music Institute, providing year-round music education programs to students of all ages and abilities. Aug. 1-5, they offer programs for students in grades 2-12 for most orchestral instruments, voice and piano. From July 25-Aug. 6, they offer the Advanced Chamber Program for college undergraduates and exceptional high school students studying piano, strings, and voice.
SVMF conductors and artists will provide state-of-the-art lessons. Guest artists, such as Daniil Trifonov, Orion Weiss, and Nicholas Phan, will contribute to this unique opportunity. Students will also attend orchestra rehearsals and concerts. For more information and to register, visit svmusicfestival.org.
Without further ado, the moment you’ve all been waiting for: the itinerary for the SVMF 2022 season.
Sunday, July 24:
Beethoven’s “Emperor” Concerto
As a part of this year’s focus on contemporary composers, the season will kick off with Jessie Montgomery’s “Banner,” a fresh arrangement on America’s traditional national anthem. Then, Orion Weiss takes on one of the most famous piano concertos ever: Beethoven’s “Emperor.”
Tuesday, July 26:
“The Lighter Side of Tchaikovsky and Schubert”
Principal cellist Amos Yang is the featured soloist for Tchaikovsky’s “Rococo Variations.” To continue the buoyancy, they will also perform “Schubert’s Symphony No. 5.”
Thursday, July 28:
Orion Weiss with Festival Musicians
Weiss and the Festival’s Principal Pianist Peter Henderson will perform Schubert’s transcendent “Fantasy for Piano,” for four hands. Afterwards, Weiss joins Festival musicians in Schumann’s Piano Quintet in E-flat Major.
Friday, July 29:
“Stories and Poems”
The Festival Chamber Orchestra will perform the complete ballet score of Maurice Ravel’s “Mother Goose,” a setting of five fairy tales. Tenor Nicholas Phan and Principal Horn William VerMeulen share a musical conversation with Benjamin Britten’s elegant Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings.
Tuesday, Aug. 2:
Beethoven’s “Pastoral” Symphony
Beethoven’s “Pastoral” Symphony is a sonic tapestry with imitations of bird calls, a bubbling brook, a thunderstorm and a shepherd’s song. Then, the orchestra will finish the show with Beethoven’s “Leonore Overture No. 3” rounds.
Thursday, Aug. 4:
Trifonov Plays Brahms
Grammy-award winning pianist Daniil Trifonov will perform Brahms’s epic “Piano Concerto No. 2,” the longest and one of the most most difficult of piano concerts in the standard repertoire. The Times of London called Trifonov “the most astounding pianist of our age.”
Saturday, Aug. 6:
“Hidden Gems”
Spanish composer Manuel de Falla’s scored the 12-minute ballet to “The Three-Cornered Hat” by drawing inspiration from Andalusian folk music and traditional flamenco rhythms. SVMF’s Principal Trumpet Andrew McCandless will perform Canadian composer John Estacio’s Trumpet Concerto. The show ends with José Pablo Moncayo’s rousing “Huapango.”
Monday, Aug. 8:
Elgar Symphony No. 1
This symphony was an instant hit and its popularity has endured. Over 10 recordings have been released in the first decade of the 21st century.
Tuesday, Aug 9:
Josefowicz Plays Stravinsky
The show opens with Lili Boulanger’s graceful “Of a Spring Morning.” Then, Avery Fisher Prize-winning violinist Leila Josefowicz returns to Sun Valley to perform Stravinsky’s Violin Concerto, a piece with electric vibrance and Baroque overtones. The show closes with Tchaikovsky’s catchy, authentic “Capriccio Italien.”
Thursday, Aug. 11:
Bronfman Quartet Plays Brahms and Haydn
SVMF’s string quartet will perform Brahms’s String Quartet No. 2, a full battle scene over a composition. Afterwards, they will play Haydn’s Quartet Op. 76, No. 2, a deliberate yet buoyant piece.
Saturday, Aug. 13:
Time For Three + Gabriela Lena Frank: Three Latin American Dances for Orchestra
Be prepared to have your minds blown with this night of musical fusion magic. Grammy-nominated composer Gabriela Lena Frank teams up with progressive bluegrass group Time for Three. They will perform “Contact,” a work co-commissioned by the Festival from Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Kevin Puts.
Sunday, Aug. 14:
Pops Night and Lawn Party
This night features double trouble from its conductors. First, Neale conducts a standard Pops Night Tribute to the Armed Forces. Then, guest conductor Andy Einhorn will lead the Festival Orchestra for The Best of Americana, with favorite pieces from film, Broadway and beloved composers. Two broadway singers will join. After the show, be prepared to cut a rug for SVMF’s third annual lawn party.
Tuesday, Aug. 16:
“Hornucopia”
Sixteen of the country’s greatest horn players will meet on the Pavilion stage to perform arrangements of songs spanning classical to jazz to rock and roll with a pulsating rhythm section behind them.
Thursday, Aug. 18:
“Alpine Symphony”
Richard Strauss’s opulent piece musically details a hike in the Alps. In the melodies, listeners can visualize forests, brooks, a waterfall, meadows, pastures, a glacier, and a storm, not unfamiliar to Sun Valley itself. In order to achieve this vivid imagery, the orchestra includes 16 horns, an organ, a wind machine, a heckelphone and a thunder sheet.
For more information, visit svmusicfestival.org. ￼
