Jennifer Wells Green—most recently executive director of development at the UCLA School of the Arts and Architecture—has been named executive director of the Sun Valley Museum of Art, SVMoA’s board of trustees announced on Monday.
Green is taking over for SVMoA’s interim executive director, Kristin Poole, who announced her retirement earlier this year after over two decades of leadership as the museum’s artistic director.
As executive director, Green will develop new exhibitions and performing-arts programs, engage the community and its donors, and oversee future growth.
“Jennifer’s strong museum experience is perfectly suited to elevate the museum’s profile and strengthen the many ways we are serving this community and attracting artists, musicians and thought leaders from around the country,” Poole stated. “The board has made a great choice.”
Green, a native of Southern California, is moving to Ketchum with her husband and their teenage daughter. She holds an advanced degree in art history from Brown University and an undergraduate degree from Scripps College.
“It’s thrilling to join Sun Valley Museum of Art at this moment and to lead an institution with such a rich history and artist-centered focus in a location of extraordinary natural beauty,” Green stated in a press release. “SVMoA has, over its 50-year history, become a critical and much-beloved space for art, education and community.
“I am honored to extend that legacy and look forward to collaborating and innovating with the museum’s board and team to support and strengthen SVMoA as a vibrant and inclusive institution.”
According to SVMoA, Green led a capital campaign at UCLA to build the award-winning Margo Leavin Graduate Art Studios and oversaw “a robust development and alumni affairs program” during her tenure at the university. Before that, she served as deputy director of development at L.A.’s Hammer Museum for 14 years, overseeing fundraising, board development and donor engagement initiatives. Green also held curatorial roles at The Museum of Modern Art in New York and the PaineWebber Art Collection in Manhattan.
She was selected from a pool of more than 100 applicants with unanimous approval from the museum’s board, SVMoA stated.
“We listened closely to what we heard from the board, staff and community about the essential attributes required to address the priorities of Sun Valley Museum of Art,” Board President Ellen Gillespie stated. “we are confident that Jennifer Wells Green is the ideal leader to steer the Museum forward.” ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In