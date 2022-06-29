The Sun Valley Jewish Film Festival returns to present another batch of informative and fascinating movies July 6, 7 and 11 at the Sun Valley Community School Theater. The event—hosted by the Wood River Jewish Community—will open at 6 p.m. each night.
“People get out of the films the true experience of the Jewish people … whether it be through watching part of our history, our music [or] our humor,” said Linda Cooper, chairperson of the festival, which has been running for 10 years now.
“In our 10 years of existence our festival has reflected all of these wonderful facets of Jewish culture,” Cooper said.
She put together a committee to select the most entertaining and informative films.
“The committee previews more than 100 films yearly to ultimately select the creme de la creme of films that would be most pleasing and interesting to the valley-wide community,” Cooper said.
On Wednesday, July 6, they will present “Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen.” This endearing documentary shows how the cinematic adaptation of the beloved musical came to life.
“Fiddler on the Roof has stood the test of time because of its rich history, its incredible music and [how it] reveals the true history and tragedy of that place in time of Jewish history in Europe,” Cooper said.
On Thursday, July 7, the festival offers “Persian Lessons,” a high-suspense Belarusian war drama taking place in a German concentration camp during World War II.
In past years, the festival has celebrated famous Jewish icons like Sammy Davis, Jr., Marvin Hamlisch and Dr. Ruth. This year, organizers will honor the legacy of the beloved singer/songwriter Neil Diamond with the documentary “Neil Diamond, Solitary Man’’ on Monday, July 11. Stick around after the screening for a special surprise.
All of the screenings are free.
“Just as the Sun Valley Music Festival gives back to the community by sharing music at no cost, so does the Jewish community share its culture of music, drama, humor and history at no cost, entertaining the entire valley,” Cooper said. ￼
