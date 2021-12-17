One time I went to a fight and a hockey game broke out. Ha! Am I right?
The Senior A Elite men’s ice hockey team is at home vs the Jackson Hole Moose Friday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. in Hailey's Campion Ice House.
Rink capacity is capped at 500. There is a mask mandate for all except for when drinking or eating. Tickets cost $10 for 18-and-older, $5 for youth. Re-entry is not allowed for spectators leaving the arena during games.
