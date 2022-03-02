The 11th annual Sun Valley Film Festival has announced its initial lineup along with its top honorees, Woody Harrelson and Amy Poehler. The event runs in person from March 30-April 3.
Teddy Grennan is the Film Festival’s founder.
“After two challenging years, we’re excited to bring the Sun Valley Film Festival back as a live event, honoring the very best in film: those who are innovators and visionaries in our industry,” Grennan said in a statement on Tuesday. “We can’t wait to showcase this diverse and impactful slate of films.”
Woody Harrelson and Amy Poehler will participate in Coffee Talks and receive Vision Awards, the Film Festival’s top honor. These awards will be given at a dinner on Bald Mountain on Saturday, April 2, recognizing their contributions to cinema.
Over the years, Harrelson’s charm and talent has transcended genre and medium. From lovable sitcoms like “Cheers” to Oscar-winning dramas like “No Country For Old Men” to prestige television like “True Detective” to massive blockbusters like “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” the man has done it all.
Poehler has been an icon in the comedy world for nearly two decades—hosting Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live, stealing the show as bit characters in comedy classics like “Mean Girls” and starring in “Parks and Recreation,” one of the most beloved sitcoms of the 2010s.
She has recently added author, director and producer to her resume. In 2014, she released her book “Yes Please” to great acclaim. With Netflix, she directed the movie “Wine Country” and executive produced the series “Russian Doll.”
Dr. Nathalie Dougé will receive National Geographic’s Further Award. Dougé is the subject of the documentary “The First Wave,” directed by Matthew Heineman.
“The Further Award honors a filmmaker or storyteller who embraces the Further spirit, using their lens to inspire, enlighten and entertain and celebrate the unexpected stories that take us the extra mile,” the Film Festival said in a statement. “The Further Award serves as National Geographic’s internal inspiration and aspirational message to the world, exemplifying the desire to take risks and never settle, to be radical about facts and to always be hungry for more.”
Here is the first wave of films SVFF has announced:
NARRATIVES
- “892,” directed by Abi Damaris Corbin, stars John Boyega, Michael K. Williams, Nicole Beharie, Connie Britton, Olivia Washington and Selenis Leyva.
- “Clara Sola,” directed by Nathalie Álvarez Mesén.
- “Dos Estaciones,” directed by Juan Pablo Gonzáles, stars Teresa Sánchez, Manuel and Garcia Rulfo.
- “Every Day in Kaimuk,ī” directed by Alika Tengan.
- “Fire,” directed by Claire Denis, stars Juliette Binoche and Vincent Lindon.
- “Hands That Bind,” directed by Kyle Armstrong, stars Bruce Dern and Paul Sparks.
- “Hatching,” directed by Hanna Bergholm, stars Siiri Solalinna, Sophia Heikkilä and Jani Volanen.
- “Holy Emy,” directed by Araceli Lemos, stars Abigael Loma, Hasmine Killip and Eirini Inglesi.
- “Karmalink,” directed by Jake Wachtel, stars Srey Leak Chhith, Leng Heng Prak, Sahajak Boonthanakit and Cindy Sirinya Bishop.
- “Linoleum,” directed by Colin West, stars Jim Gaffigan, Rhea Seehorn, Katelyn Nacon, Gabriel Rush, Amy Hargreaves, West Duchovny, Michael Ian Black, Tony Shalhoub, Elisabeth Henry and Roger Hendricks Simon.
- “A Love Song,” directed by Max Walker-Silverman, stars Dale Dickey and Wes Studi.
- “Montana Story,” directed by Scott McGehee and David Siegel, stars Haley Lu Richardson and Owen Teague.
- “The Mountains Are a Dream That Call to Me,” directed by Cedric Cheung-Lau.
- “Watcher,” directed by Chloe Okuno, stars Maika Monroe and Karl Glusman.
DOCUMENTARIES
- “Calendar Girls,” directed by Maria Loohufvud and Love Martinsen.
- “Explorer: The Last Tepui,” directed by Taylor Rees and Renan Ozturk.
- “Exposure,” directed by Holly Morris.
- “Fire Of Love,” directed by Sara Dosa.
- “Mama Bears,”directed by Daresha Kyi
- “Mickey: The Story Of A Mouse,” directed by Jeff Malmberg.
- “Mija,” directed by Isabel Castro.
- “Sirens,” directed by Rita Baghdadi.
- “Street Heroines,” directed by Alexandra Henry.
- “Really Good Rejects,” directed by Alice Gu.
- “The Territory,” directed by Alex Pritz.
- “We Feed People,” directed by Ron Howard.
The SVFF Insiders Pass is $1,000, offering access to all features and amenities. This includes the Insider’s First Look Reception, Festival Opening Celebration, Festival Gift Bag, Priority Access to all SVFF events, Festival HQ access with après ski treats and libations, unlimited access to Films, Panels and Labs and all of the SVFF evening parties, including the SVFF Awards Bash.
Other 2022 SVFF passes include the Festival Pass ($500), the Film Pass ($200) and the Party Pass ($200), each offering select access to various SVFF events.
For more information, visit www.sunvalleyfilmfestival.org.
More SVFF news is on the way, so keep an eye out for updates. ￼
