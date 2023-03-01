Sun Valley Film Festival will return for its 12th year March 29-April 2 to present 18 riveting narrative and documentary features.
Once again, it will be a star-studded affair with actors Josh Brolin and Sophie Thatcher in attendance.
Teddy Grennan is the founder of SVFF.
“We are so excited for this year’s SVFF, honoring the very best in film and those who are trailblazers in our industry,” Grennan said.
AWARDS
On Thursday, March 30, SVFF will present Sophie Thatcher with the Rising Star Award. Previous recipients include the cast of Netflix’s “Outer Banks,” Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Winston Duke and Allison Williams.
While best known for her breakout role in Showtime’s sensation “Yellowjackets,” Thatcher’s resume is already a deep well of realized character work. You may recognize her from “The Book of Boba Fett” or “Chicago P.D.,” to name a few.
Next, she sets her sights on the hallowed history of Stephen King adaptations with “The Boogeyman,” coming out just in time for summer.
On Saturday, April 1, SVFF will present Oscar-nominated actor Josh Brolin with the Vision Award, followed by a Coffee Talk to discuss his career.
The SVFF Vision Award honors the work of cinema titans who help innovate the industry. Past winners include Geena Davis, Clint Eastwood, Gal Gadot, Ethan Hawke, Gwyneth Paltrow, Meg Ryan, Oliver Stone, Woody Harrelson and Amy Poehler.
They don’t make ‘em like Brolin anymore: A classic leading man with movie-star good looks and art-house sensibilities.
Brolin first stole our hearts in the action-comedy “Goonies” when he was still a teen. He hasn’t disappointed since. There’s never a dull moment in his filmography, full of surprises and thought-provoking choices.
He steals the scenes in blockbusters like “Avengers: Endgame” and “Men in Black 3.” He has been the muse for many of Hollywood’s great directors, including the Coen Brothers, Ridley Scott, Denis Villeneuve, Gus Van Sant, Paul Thomas Anderson and Spike Lee.
Recently, he starred in and executive-produced Prime Video’s acclaimed drama series “Outer Range.”
FILM SLATE
While the awards add rare access to stars, SVFF’s film slate carries the event.
Candice Pate is the director of SVFF.
“We remain dedicated to presenting the highest quality in both on-screen film and industry icons,” Pate said. “Our slate this year promises the outstanding and the hard-to-find, cinema from across the globe brought here and made available to our Sun Valley community.”
Here’s a look at what to look forward to.
Narratives (in alphabetical order)
“Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out”— Itsy’s life goes from strange to stranger when her family moves to a small town. Befriending Calvin, she joins her neighbor on a search to find his parents who he believes were abducted by aliens.
Director: Jake Van Wagoner.
“Birth/Rebirth”— A single mother and a childless morgue technician reanimate a little girl from the dead.
Director: Laura Moss.
“Dreamin’ Wild”— If music has the power to bring people together, it also has the power to tear them apart. Based on the Steven Kurutz article “Fruitland,” this is the true story of an album recorded by a family in rural Washington in the 1970s. Bill Pohlad also directed the Brian Wilson biopic “Love and Mercy,” a film exlporing the messy boundaries between music, magic and madness.
Director: Bill Pohlad
“Fancy Dance” — This film will open the festival. A Native American hustler kidnaps her niece from the child’s white grandparents and sets out for the state powwow in hopes of keeping what is left of their family intact. Producer Nina Yang Bongiovi (“Fruitvale Station,” “Sorry to Bother You”) will receive the Variety Creative Impact in Producing Award at SVFF.
Director: Erica Tremblay
“Flamin’ Hot”— You may be familiar with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos from the red dust left on your finger tips. Flamin’ Hot have permeated the culture—they have their own mac & cheese now. This is the inspiring true story of Richard Montañez, the Frito Lay janitor who came up with the iconic snack.
Director: Eva Longoria.
“Fremont”— As Donya, a former translator for the US military in Afghanistan, tries to put the pieces of her life back together, she works for a Chinese fortune cookie factory in San Francisco. When she puts out a special message in one of the cookies, her is set on a whole new trajectory.
Director: Babak Jalali.
“Joyland”— When Haider lands a job as a backup dancer at a Bollywood-style burlesque, he becomes enamored with the strong-willed trans woman Biba.
Director: Saim Sadiq
“Land of Gold”— A young Mexican-American girl stows away in a shipping container in hopes to reunite with her family.
Director: Nardeep Khurmi
“Midday Black Midnight Blue” — In this cinematic poem, memories ebb and flow like the tides of a sea. A man must let go of a woman he once loved before it consumes his entire being.
Directors: Samantha Soule and Daniel Talbott.
“Surrounded”— This film will close the festival. Five years after the Civil War, former Buffalo Soldier Moses “Mo” Washington travels West to lay claim to a gold mine bequeathed by her late slave-owner father.
Director: Anthony Mandler.
Documentaries (in alphabetical order)
“Bad Press”— This film follows a whistle-blowing journalist reporter fighting to expose her government’s corruption when the Muscogee Nation suddenly begins censoring their free press.
Directors: Rebecca Landsberry-Baker & Joe Peeler.
“Deep Rising” — Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, narrates this fascinating environmental documentary examining the vital relationship between the deep ocean and sustaining life on Earth.
Director: Matthieu Rytz
“King Coal”— A coal miner’s daughter explores Appalachia.
Director: Elaine McMillion Sheldon
“Nascondino”— This documentary spans four years and three generations of one family living at the edge of the law in one of Naples’ toughest neighborhoods.
Director: Victoria Fiore
“Secrets of the Elephants”— Families of elephants must face harsh realities of life in Namibia.
Director: Jonathan Frisby
“The Longest Goodbye” — A NASA psychologist must protect Mars-bound astronauts from social isolation.
Director: Ido Mizrahy
“Wild Life” — From the Oscar-winning directors of “Free Solo” and “The Rescue,” Kris and Doug Tompkins fight to preserve one of the last truly wild places on earth.
Directors: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin
For tickets and more information, visit sunvalleyfilmfestival.org. Stay up to date with the Idaho Mountain Express as more details roll out. ￼
