The SVFF Vision Awards pay tribute to industry icons whose contributions to the art of cinema have changed the industry for the better. This year’s recipient Josh Brolin will receive the award on Saturday, April 1, and will also participate in a Coffee Talk to discuss his career achievements.

Sun Valley Film Festival will return for its 12th year March 29-April 2 to present 18 riveting narrative and documentary features.

Once again, it will be a star-studded affair with actors Josh Brolin and Sophie Thatcher in attendance.

Teddy Grennan is the founder of SVFF.

