Sun Valley Film Festival screens Winter Series

The Sun Valley Film Festival is still a few months away, but next week it's offering up a holiday treat with its three-film Winter Screening Series.
At 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, the Festival will present “American Underdog” at the Sun Valley Opera House. The heartwarming true story about NFL quarterback Kurt Warner stars Zachary Levi and Anna Paquin. This screening is reserved for SVFF Patrons and invited guests. If you are interested in becoming a Patron, email Jenny Dupre at jenny@sunvalleyfilmfestival.org.
On Tuesday, Dec. 28, the Sun Valley Opera House will screen two full-length National Geographic documentaries.
At 3 p.m., they will show “Becoming Cousteau.” The film follows the life of legendary conservationist Jacques Cousteau as he spends decades warning the world about climate change.
At 6 p.m., they will show “The Rescue.” The film follows the harrowing mission of deep sea cave divers saving the Thai soccer team in 2018, directed by the Oscar-winning filmmakers of “Free Solo.”
These two screenings are free. RSVP at sunvalleyfilmfestival.org.
Tickets for the Sun Valley Film Festival, running March 30-April 3, are on sale now. There are four different passes to choose from.
The Patron Pass costs $2,500. This allows priority access to events year round, including the Vision Dinner, meet-and-greets with Festival talent, as well as a commemorative Festival jacket and gift bag, recognition on Festival materials and a $1,250 tax deduction.
The Insiders Pass costs $1,000. This allows gold priority access to all Festival films, parties, and panels, as well as a gift bag. “Insiders” get to take a peek behind-the-scenes with an invitation to the opening celebration.
The Festival Pass costs $500. This allows silver priority access to all Festival films, parties and panels.
The Film Pass costs $200. This allows silver priority access to all Festival films and Coffee Talks.
For more info, visit sunvalleyfilmfestival.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In