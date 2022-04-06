American flags waved on the brick and cobblestone buildings along Main Street in Ketchum. Crackling fires popped up all over town. A man in a leather jacket dozed off next to one in the late afternoon in front of the Argyros. Visitors who wore passes on lanyards around their necks had a little extra pep in their step. On the bus into town, a man announced, “Hollywood is in town!” to no one in particular.
From March 30 through April 3, filmmakers and film-enthusiasts alike came from around the globe to enjoy special screenings of feature narratives, documentaries and shorts. Woody Harrelson, Amy Poehler and Liev Schreiber were in attendance.
Some people dressed like they were pregaming for Coachella. Some took full advantage of all the free National Geographic swag. Others dressed like Garth Brooks. Many donned their best après ski wear—tiny beanies and flannels under puffy vests. (Après wear is for those who love ski fashion but prefer not to risk their lives.)
People drank fancy cocktails in mason jars or jugs of Alkaline water. Stella Artois sold slender cans out of an aluminum food truck that looked like a space shuttle. Attendees ate spinach wraps kept in tin foil.
The movies showed mainly at two venues: the Argyros and the Sun Valley Opera House, each with pristine sound and visuals. The Sun Valley Village was eerily quiet, wind rustling the pine trees in a place recently packed with Christmas carolers and ice skaters. The Opera House itself is a classy joint with a rustic veneer—not unlike this Valley we call home.
Applause broke out multiple times during screenings—and the atmosphere followed to the other shindigs hosted down the hill in Ketchum. On Friday night, the city shut down Main Street for the Film Festival’s Pioneer Party. In true Ketchum fashion, nearly as many dogs attended as people. Parents pushed their strollers back and forth to the beat of the DJ. Cast members from the Netflix show “Outer Banks”—winners of the Festival’s “Rising Star” award—congregated somewhere inside the Casino bar nearby. Rumor has it Woody Harrelson made an appearance sometime later, though few in the crowd seemed to know they partied a brush away from greatness.
At screenings, the SVFF has a generally cozy feel, like watching movies at home. At the Screenwriters’Lab, so many people packed into the Festival’s headquarters that people began snuggling up to strangers on ottomans underneath the antlers hanging on the walls. They offered drinks named after Hemingway’s favorite bar.
Professional screenwriters Jared Stern, Trevor Groth and Zach Baylin—fresh off an Oscar nomination for “King Richard”—told the rapt crowd at length about the arduous process of getting a movie made and the fickle nature of the industry.
Flawed as that industry may be at times, there’s no doubting the power of the the films that emerge. Movies large and small, entertaining and challenging, pose big questions—and at their best offer answers—about the human condition that binds us all together. At the end of the day, events like the Sun Valley Film Festival allow us to see movies we probably wouldn’t see otherwise, giving us new perspectives to ponder.
Seeing films in a theater—especially a high-quality theater—is a luxury, one that feels like it’s slipping away. In a dark room, we get the chance to have an emotional experience with a bunch of strangers. Movies let us escape our lives for awhile or articulate our greatest fears in a cathartic way. When the credits roll and the lights come up—when we exit the theater to find cars rolling once again down Main Street—we squint in the sun, having forgotten it’s the middle of the day, and are awakened from the dream. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In