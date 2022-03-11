The Sun Valley Film Festival offered another sneak peak into this year’s festivities on Thursday, announcing the recipients of its Pioneer and Rising Star Awards, along with the documentaries to open and close the festivals, its roster of jurors and its slate of short films.
On Friday, April 1, Variety will give this year’s Pioneer Award to writer, director, actor and producer Danny Strong.
“The Pioneer Award is given in recognition of an industry innovator, one whose work on-screen or behind the camera embodies the trailblazing spirit,” Festival organizers wrote in a statement.
Past winners have included Shaka King, Aaron Paul, Eliza Hittman and Mark Duplass.
Over his vast career, Strong has won two Emmys, a Golden Globe, two WGA awards, a PGA Award and a Peabody Award. He has worked on everything from gritty dramas like “Game Change” to box-office smashes like “The Hunger Games.” On the smalls screen, he co-created the Fox series “Empire.” Most recently, he has served as the show-runner for “Dopesick,” Hulu’s critically-acclaimed dissection of the opioid crisis starring Michael Keaton.
This year’s Rising Star Award goes to the cast of Netflix’s “Outer Banks”: Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey and Carlacia Grant. They are all scheduled to participate in a Coffee Talk on Friday, April 1.
Past recipients of the award include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Winston Duke, Alex Ross Perry and Allison Williams.
The show follows a group of rapscallion local teens in the North Carolina beach destination. In 2020, it won the People’s Choice Award for “Most Bingeworthy Show.” They are currently filming the third season.
National Geographic Documentary Films’ “Fire of Love,” directed by Sara Dosa, will open the festival. This romance tells the story of two French scientists, Katia and Maurice Krafft, who dedicated their lives to investigating volcanoes. While their research ultimately saved lives, it brought their own demise. Watch hours of never-before-scene footage edited down for your viewing pleasure.
CNN documentary “Navalny” will close SVFF 2022, with director David Roher in attendance for its Idaho premiere. The film follows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on his quest to identify the men who poisoned him in August 2020. This cinéma vérité has the breakneck speed of a thriller as the story unfolds in real time. The film world-premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and won the US documentary Audience Award and the Festival Favorite Award.
SVFF has also announced members of this year’s juries.
Feature Documentary
Julie Parker Benello: Benello produced the documentary “American Factory,” winning big at the Emmys and Academy Awards. Recently, she has worked on the Netflix originals “Athlete A” and “Sell/Buy/Date.” She founded Secret Sauce Media and co-founded Chicken & Egg Pictures, focusing on the nonfiction stories of diverse women.
Trevor Groth: While working as director of programming for the Sundance Film Festival, Groth helped discover such talents as Paul Thomas Anderson, Darren Aronofsky, Ryan Coogler, Ava DuVernay, Taika Waititi and Chloe Zhao. Since, he has served as Executive Producer as such projects as “Tiger King.” Now, he works as a film financier at 30WEST, an entertainment investment and advisory company that distributed “I, Tonya” and financed “Late Night.”
Heather Rae: This producer has received awards recognition all across the map. “Frozen River” was nominated for an Oscar. “The Dry Land” was nominated for the Sundance Grand Jury Prize. “Bull” won at SXSW. Variety named her one of their “Producers to Watch.” Currently, she is working on a deal with Amazon and serving as a narrative change strategist with IllumiNative.
Feature Narrative
Jo Addy: Each year, Addy judges the BAFTA Students Film Awards. She also founded the Soho Film Prize, supporting emerging talent. As global film and entertainment director for Soho House, Jo oversees the curation of all programming for its 120,000 members.
Eric Bress: Bress lives right here in Sun Valley. The writer, director and producer has transcended horror, thriller and science fiction. The former Hollywood resident’s contributions include “Final Destination,” “The Butterfly Effect” and “Kyle XY.”
Mariama Diallo: The writer/director’s short films include “Hair Wolf” (Sundance 2018), “White Devil” (Toronto International Film Festival 2021) and HBO’s “Random Acts of Flyness.” Variety named her one of “10 Directors to Watch.”
Short Film
Kimberly Browning: Browning is the head of programming at the Catalyst Content Festival, an associate short film programmer for the Tribeca Film Festival and the founder and festival director of The Hollywood Short Film Festival.
Lindsay Calleran: Calleran has translated her experience in the improv world to filmmaking prowess. She wrote, directed and co-produced “What I See When I Look” which won Best Short Film at the 2021 Sun Valley Film Festival.
Steven Snyder: Snyder has worked everywhere from Focus Features to Good Universe to Innisfree Pictures. He helped develop “Green Book” which would go on to win an Oscar for Best Picture.
Short films debut at SVFF
More than two dozen short films will be screened at this year’s Sun Valley Film Festival, with two World premieres, a US premiere and 17 Idaho premieres. They include:
- After the Beep. Directors: Dan Klamerus & Jared Waters (Idaho premiere)
- Aspirational Slut. Director: Caroline Lindy (Idaho premiere)
- Black Gold. Director: Sydney Linden
- Cutter. Directors: Dan Repp and Lindsay Young (Idaho premiere)
- Daddy’s Girl. Director: Lena Hudson (Idaho premiere)
- Don’t Go Telling Your Momma. Director: Topaz Jones and rubberband.
- Girls Are Strong Here. Director: Scott Burkhardt (Idaho premiere)
- Holly Go Lightly. Director: Ryan Cannon (Idaho premiere)
- Horizons. Director: Jeremy Seifert
- Last Days of August. Directors: Rodrigo Ojeda-Beck and Robert Machoian
- Mary Anne & Frank. Director: Jingjing Tian (US premiere)
- Meridian. Director: Aidan Brezonick (Idaho premiere)
- Night of the Living Dicks. Director: Ilja Rautsi (Idaho Premiere)
- Noir-Soleil. Director: Marie Larrivé (Idaho premiere)
- Off the Rails. Director: Jimmy Barker, Sean Cruser, John Druska (Idaho premiere)
- Remember. Director: Jessica Sanders (World premiere)
- Rooted. Director: Sean Addo (Idaho premiere)
- Scam Likely. Director: Collin Insley
- Small Kindnesses. Directors: Hali Gardella & Emery Matson (Idaho premiere)
- So Much Happiness. Director: Stefan Schaefer (Idaho premiere)
- Starfuckers. Director: Antonio Marziale (Idaho premiere)
- The Event. Director: Hugo De Sousa (Idaho premiere)
- The Moogai. Director: Jon Bell
- The Originals. Directors: Cristina Costantini & Alfie Koetter (Idaho premiere)
- Two Bears. Director: Anthony Florez
- What Remains. Director: Paavo Hanninen (Idaho premiere)
- Written By. Directors: Callie Bloem & Christopher Ewing (World premiere)
For more information, visit sunvalleyfilmfestival.org. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In