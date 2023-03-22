Sun Valley Film Festival Logo

The Sun Valley Film Festival is just around the corner, running March 29-April 2, but its lineup is still growing.

Writer, director and actor Emilio Estevez will make an appearance at this year’s event, the festival confirmed Sunday. He’ll receive an award and be on hand for a re-release screening of his film, “The Way.”

SVFF honors some of Hollywood’s most prominent stars. For more information and to buy tickets, visit sunvalleyfilmfestival.org.

