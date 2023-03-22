The Sun Valley Film Festival is just around the corner, running March 29-April 2, but its lineup is still growing.
Writer, director and actor Emilio Estevez will make an appearance at this year’s event, the festival confirmed Sunday. He’ll receive an award and be on hand for a re-release screening of his film, “The Way.”
SVFF honors some of Hollywood’s most prominent stars. For more information and to buy tickets, visit sunvalleyfilmfestival.org.
Here’s a look at three actors slated to receive awards at this year’s festival.
Emilio Estevez
Pioneer Award Honoree
When one comes from a lineage of famous actors, he or she likely grew up traveling around the country to scenic destinations for award shows, premiers and film festivals. As the son of Martin Sheen and Janet Templeton, Emilio Estevez certainly became accustomed to film industry events in great places.
Estevez will speak in a free Coffee Talk at The Argyros, Saturday, April 1, at 10 a.m.
Estevez is best known for his work in the mid to late 1980s and 1990s, in particular “The Outsiders,” “The Breakfast Club,” “Loaded Weapon,” and “Mission: Impossible.” He rose to prominence as part of the so-called “Brat Pack” crew of actors, a group of actors who starred in teen coming-of-age films in the 1980s.
In recent years, he has been less active, enjoying his time living in Southern California. In 2018, he embarked on a career-defining project, “The Public,” which he directed, wrote and starred in. That film, which also starred Alec Baldwin, Jena Malone, Christian Slater, Gabrielle Union, Taylor Schilling, Jacob Vargas, Michael Kenneth Williams and Jeffrey Wright, tells the story of a group of Cincinnati homeless advocates who refuse to leave a public library when it closes as a protest in the face of an extreme cold front. Estevez plays a librarian caught in the middle of negotiations with the advocates and a crisis negotiator.
The film was generally well-received, and has a 66% on the movie review website Rotten Tomatoes.
The last credit Estevez has is the 2021 “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,” a follow up to the famous 1992 film about a youth hockey team coached by Estevez after his character is caught drunk driving and forced to coach the team as an act of community service.
Estevez comes from a famous family, joining his father, Martin Sheen, and brother, Charlie Sheen, in Hollywood. Estevez explained in an Instagram post last year why he chose to keep his family’s name, Estevez, instead of the stage name his relatives adopted.
“I initially followed the advice of others, to choose the path of least resistance and had my headshot with the name ‘Emilio Sheen’ printed up. As I studied the photo with that name, it felt forced, it felt dishonest. In the final analysis, it wasn’t me, it wasn’t my name,” he said. “I realized I needed to choose my own path, so I embraced my real name, and my Hispanic heritage. And I remain proud of this decision 40 years later.”
Still, family ties run strong. The Festival will hold a special screening of Estevez’ 2011 film “The Way” on Saturday, April 1. The film, which he wrote and directed, tells the story of a father traveling to Spain to recover the body of his estranged son, who died on a pilgrimage down “El Camino de Santiago” in Spain. “The Way” stars Estevez’ own father, Martin Sheen.
He’ll receive this year’s Pioneer Award, given to “industry innovators,” the festival said in a statement. Past Pioneer Award recipients include Kate Bosworth, Mark Duplass, Eliza Hittman, Shaka King, Aaron Paul, Danny Strong and more.
“We are so thrilled to recognize Emilio Estevez with this year’s Pioneer Award for his outstanding work in front of and behind the camera as a writer and director,” Teddy Grennan, founder and executive director of the Sun Valley Film Festival, said in a statement. “Ever since we first saw him on screen in Repo Man, Emilio has shown a dedication to telling emotional and important stories, making him a true trailblazer.”
Josh Brolin
Vision Award Honoree
Snap your fingers or yell out “Goonies Never Say Die” and you have two iconic moments in film history that involve Josh Brolin. For more than 30 years, Brolin has been steadily making an impact on the industry in roles from fantasy, historical depictions, Westerns, war and more.
Brolin will speak in a free Coffee Talk at The Argyros, Sunday, April 2, at 10 a.m.
When reached for comment about the award and Brolin’s career in the film industry, his agent said Brolin wasn’t available as he was on location shooting his Amazon Prime Video drama series “Outer Range,” for which he is also executive producer.
The son of actor James Brolin, Josh Brolin comes from a legendary Hollywood family. He grew up in Paso Robles, California, and found his love of acting in high school, according to his biography.
His film debut started with the 1985 cult classic “The Goonies,”, where he played older brother to Sean Astin (“Lord of the Rings”). He and his crew of friends were in search of treasure. Those friends included Corey Feldman and Martha Plimpton.
He had a few years doing the television series “The Young Riders,” where Brolin portrayed “Wild Bill” Hickok as a rider for the Pony Express. The show was produced by his father and was on from 1989 until 1992.
Brolin has played alongside film icons such as Tommy Lee Jones in “In the Valley of Elah,” as well as later in his career in “Men in Black 3,” portraying the younger Jones in a flashback.
His rise really started when he co-stared with Jones and Javier Bardem in “No Country for Old Men,” which was directed by Ethan and Joel Coen.
The first Oscar nomination came from his role in the movie “Milk,” in which Brolin was nominated for Best Supporting Actor.
Since then he has had great performances in “True Grit,” “Gangster Squad” and most recently in the Marvel’s Avengers series as the villain Thanos.
The SVFF Vision Award honors the work of cinema titans who help innovate the industry. Past winners include Geena Davis, Clint Eastwood, Gal Gadot, Ethan Hawke, Gwyneth Paltrow, Meg Ryan, Oliver Stone, Woody Harrelson and Amy Poehler.
Sophie Thatcher
Rising Star Award Honoree
In the Showtime drama “Yellowjackets,” Sophie Thatcher plays a member of the titular youth soccer team that suffers a plane crash in the woods and has to fight for survival. The challenging, raw role has brought lots of attention to her burgeoning career and is a large reason she will be collecting the Sun Valley Film Festival’s Rising Star award at the end of the month.
The film festival, returning for its 12th year, gives out the award each year to a young actor or actress who has made a splash in the industry to start their careers. Thatcher, who has starred in “The Book of Boba Fett” and “Chicago P.D.,” has made a name for herself thanks to her ability to dive deep into the characters she portrays.
For her work in the Zeek Earl’s “Prospect,” starring Pedro Pascal, Thatcher was applauded by audiences and critics alike.
Peter Debruge of Variety said she proved to be a “fresh face who tricks us into assuming she’s just a callow teen, when in fact, she proves to be the film’s toughest character,” in a review of the show.
“Prospect” tells the story of a teenage girl and her father traveling to an alien moon to hunt for gems in a dangerous forest filled with enemies. On the moon, a plot against the pair ends with (spoilers ahead) a tragic death and some pulse-raising action scenes. This kind of edgy role has proved to be a niche that Thatcher thrives in.
She landed the role of Natalie in Yellowjackets after starring in “The Tomorrow Man.” “Yellowjackets” creator Bart Nickerson said the role was meant for “someone who was really free-spirited and unique who could play both a sort of wildness and a vulnerability,” according to an interview with Uproxx.
Her character in “Yellowjackets” is known for her edgy appearance—complete with a mullet. Interestingly enough, that was the hairstyle that Thatcher walked on set with, according to an interview with Looper.com. The director kept it for two reasons: one, the brash hairstyle fit the character better than anything the hair and makeup department could have come up with, and two, it worked as a callback to the hairstyle of Juliette Lewis (who plays the older version of Thatcher’s character) in the 90s when she starred in the film “Natural Born Killers.”
Last year’s winner of the award was the cast of the Netflix series “The Outer Banks.” Past winners include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Winston Duke, Alex Ross Perry and Allison Williams.
Raiza Giorgia, Andrew Guckes and Joey Thyne contributed to this story. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In