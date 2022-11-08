On Friday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sun Valley Culinary Institute (SVCI) will offer a Student Sandwich Shop Pop-Up Restaurant Day.
The menu has been created and executed by SVCI students Cole Bertoni, Ana Smith, Blane Buse, Mason Eckebrecht, Chad Buckley, Eduardo Escalera-Ramirez and Jon McSpadden, providing new twists on beloved sandwiches.
Bread will be sourced locally from Hillside Grain.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In